I think Season 2 of Fortnite has been the worst in history

Season 2 of Fortnite is about to end with a final event that will take place very shortly and that promises to finish off a season that, in my opinion, has not lived up to the rest. Maybe it’s dawning on me why a lot of people left the game at the start of Chapter 2… or maybe we’re looking at what, to me, It has been the worst season in the history of battle royale.

Before going on to explain my reasons and reasons why I think so, I want to ask you the question: What do you think of this Season 2 of Fortnite? You can tell me both in the comments and let me know through the following vote:

The 5 reasons why Fortnite Season 2 has disappointed me

The new non-build modes have given the game a bit of a renaissance, but I’m afraid Epic Games has not managed to keep everyone’s hype equally ❌

❌ Content updates have been just as frequent, but they were much emptier of novelties than those of previous seasons ❌

❌ I get the feeling that the arrival of content to Fortnite has been stiffened and there is less room for surprises: now we know that every so often there is a crossover with a disney franchise and some event to get free cosmetic items, but nothing beyond that

I thought the season in which the subliminal plot of Fortnite has advanced the least

Do not touch Epic Games is becoming more conservative with new weapons that come to the game: I miss those crazy objects with which he surprised us so much in Chapter 1 ❌

What do you and you think about all this? I understand that many of you are freaking out about the game right now, but I couldn’t shut up about how I feel about it lately. Hopefully we can all enjoy Fortnite equally in the new Season 3.