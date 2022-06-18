Hustle is already the most watched movie on Netflix: We tell you 5 keys that you surely did not know and did not notice when you saw this NBA story

Hyou are causing a sensation, to the point of becoming the most watched movie in the world on Netflix with more than 84.58 million views. They just premiered this weekend and immediately got into the taste of the public.

Known as Garra, in Spanish, the movie at the Adam Sandler is based on basketball, being the mentor of player with the dream of reaching the top in the NBA.

What is Hustle (Claw), the film starring Adam Sandler, about?



It tells the story of Stanley Sugarman (Adam Sandler), a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who travels the world looking for the new great promise. On a trip to Spain after the death of the team’s owner, which returns him to travel after a few days as the team’s assistant coach, he finds Bo Cruz, the diamond in the rough, in a street game. he was looking for so many years and for which he decides to risk everything to take him to the NBA.

The 5 Keys that you surely did not see in Hustler, and that you may not know



Why is Sandler called Stan the Man in the movie?

One of the characters in the film calls Adam Sandler: “Stan the man”, referring to a song Sandler himself performed on his album titled “Shhh… Don’t Tell”, back in 2004.

Where has Juancho Hernangmez played?

Juancho Hernangmez came to the NBA in 2016. He has played in Denver, Minnesota, Boston, San Antonio and Utah.

What is ‘Federal Donut’ the inscription on the protagonist’s shirt?

This is a famous restaurant in the city of Philadelphia. This place sells donuts and fried chicken, it even has a branch in the stadium of the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Never Back Down”, the story of Bo Cruz’s rare tattoo in the Netflix movie

Bo Cruz has some tattoos on his right arm, in addition to his chest in honor of his mother, Paola, and his daughter, Luca. However, in his left arm there is nothing, because since he did not have a relationship with his father, he is empty. The mother assures that Stan is her oak tree and took his father’s place, so practically in the final scenes, it is seen that Bo Cruz already has an oak tree tattooed on his left arm under the phrase: “Never Back Down” (Never Back Down). lean back).

Why does the Netflix script change the location of Hustler, from China to Spain?

Although the story initially said that they would find a player in China, It turned out that Netflix is ​​not in China, so the location was changed to Mallorca, Spain.

Who is Bo Cruz and who are the NBA stars that appear in the movie Garra?



The player of the Spanish National Team and the Utah Jazz of the NBA, Juancho Hernangmez plays Bo Cruz in the film. Cruz is a player who as a young man was about to travel to the United States, but his partner got pregnant and stayed in Spain to take care of their daughter, so he works as a bricklayer and at night he travels around Barcelona looking for games and challenges in which he earns a few euros more. Ah finds him Sugarman and convinces him to try his luck in the tests prior to the Draft, where they encounter all kinds of difficulties. Some of the basketball players that appear in the film are:

Juancho Hernangmez

Anthony Edwards

Boban Marjanovic

Mo Wagner

TobiasHarris

Bring Young

Aaron Gordon

Seth Curry

Kyle Lowry

Tyrese Maxey

jordan clarkson

Allen Iverson

Matisse Thybulle

Chris Middleton

Luka Doncić

Why is Hustle already the most watched movie on Netflix?



It immediately became popular with the public and on the weekend of its premiere it was already It has more than 84.58 million views in the world.

Photo: Netflix