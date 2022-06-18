How to bypass IP blocks when playing Minecraft with a VPN

Now this can happen because different reasons . Generally in games this happens after a player has broken some rule. For example that he has used tricks, that he has annoyed other players, etc. But it could also happen that there has been an error and they have confused one user with another, for example. It may even happen that we are sharing the IP address, for example if we connect from a public network, or even that IP assigned to us by the operator has been used by another player before and they have been banned.

The person in charge of a game server can decide who accesses and who does not access a game. Basically you can create a blacklist and could ban certain users. This will prevent you from being able to connect to the game server and from then on no one with that IP address will be able to access the game.

If you’re wondering what it means to block or ban your ip address in minecraft , basically means that you will not be able to play. You will not be able to start a game and your connection will not be allowed. It is not something exclusive to this game, since it is something that can be present in many others on the Internet.

In all these cases, the conclusion is the same: no one with that IP address is going to be able to enter a Minecraft game. But all is not lost and if you are affected by an error in which you have been banned for no reason, you will be able to solve it if you follow the steps that we are going to explain below.

How to use a VPN to play

To jump that blockade, the VPN apps. What does this mean? Basically they are tools that will encrypt the Internet connection. They are going to hide the real IP address and we are going to browse as if we had another one. They even serve to connect us to servers and pages that may be geographically blocked, since they can simulate that we are in another country.

Therefore, when using a VPN to play Minecraft we are going to modify IP address with which we access. In case it is blocked, we will enter as if we were connected in another place, with another IP. This is something very simple that you can do at any time, not only to avoid problems with this particular game.

The first thing you have to do is find a good VPN. On the Internet you will find a wide range of options, but you should know that not all of them are reliable, far from it. You will find both free and paid alternatives. Generally, the latter are the most reliable, the ones that offer the best results. For example ExpressVPN or NordVPN are some interesting options.

Once you have installed the VPN application, you simply have to connect to it and choose a server. This is important, as not all servers are going to work the same. It is essential that you choose one that you see is fast, since this way you will have a better connection and avoid problems when playing Minecraft.

From that moment you will be browsing the Internet with a completely different IP address. In fact, thanks to a VPN you can constantly change your IP if you want. If you have been banned from a game, you can always use these types of tools and access normally. Very useful if you have been fired for a mistake.

What to consider

But you should keep in mind some important factors when you are going to use a VPN to avoid crashes in minecraft. Some may even affect the performance of the game, especially if you use a bad program, which does not work properly. You will have many options available.

speed decreases

The first thing you should know is that when using a VPN, your internet speed it will decrease. These types of programs can cause problems with the connection and make it not work as well as if you connected directly to Wi-Fi or by cable. After all, the connection will first go through an intermediary.

Does this mean you won’t be able to play? No, but it could happen if you use a VPN that doesn’t work well or you’re not connected to the best server. In addition, the ping will also be higher. Therefore, it is a factor that you must control when this problem occurs and you need to avoid the block.

It is essential to use guaranteed VPN

It is very important that you always use a VPN that is secure, guarantees, and thus avoid problems. For one thing, your security could be compromised if you use an unreliable free VPN. You don’t really know if it could have been created to steal your personal data and compromise you in some way.

In addition, for the results to be more positive, you will have to choose well which VPN to use. It can be decisive so that the speed is adequate, that cuts do not appear and have enough latency to be able to play normally. You can always inform yourself online before choosing an application of this type.

It also helps improve security

But beyond being able to bypass IP blocking when playing Minecraft, a VPN can also be very useful for security. If you connect to a public network to play, such as in an airport, shopping center or similar, you don’t really know if that Wi-Fi is safe or if it has been created with the aim of stealing information and affecting privacy and security .

What the VPN does is encrypt the connection. Everything you send will be encrypted. In case an attacker interferes, they would not be able to access the information and all the data would be protected. Therefore, also keep in mind that it will help improve security.

In short, as you have seen, your IP may be blocked or banned and you cannot play Minecraft. Using a VPN is an interesting solution to avoid this problem. Although you will have many options available, it is essential that you choose correctly which one to use and thus not have problems.