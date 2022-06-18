How old was Cameron Diaz when he filmed the movie The Mask?

In 2014, Cameron Diaz made her acting debut in the film The mask. She never imagined the opportunities that this role would open up for her in Hollywood and everything that would come in her career, becoming one of the most coveted stars in show business.

Cameron Diaz She was a model with Elite Model Management since she was in high school, and, without any acting experience, she made her film debut opposite Jim Carrey in the American comedy film, The maskin 1994.

The film was released on July 29, 1994, when Cameron Diaz I was 21 years old. She was born on August 30, 1972 in San Diego, California, she turned 22 on August 30, 1994.

Cameron Diaz was not the first choice for The Mask

The young actress was not director Chuck Russell’s first choice. She planned to cast the late Anna Nicole Smith in the role, but changed her mind after meeting the 1993 Playmate of the Year.

Although she was charming and bubbly, she did not believe that Anna Nicole Smith had other qualities that were necessary to play the role.

Casting director Fern Champion met with Cameron Diaz on the recommendation of an Elite agent. Upon meeting her, she felt that she had an engaging sympathy.

Once the American film director, Charles “Chuck” Russell, saw Cameron Diaz reading the script for the role, he decided to cast her as Tina Carlyle despite her lack of acting experience.

In addition to Anna Nicole Smith, Vanessa Williams, Caprice Bourret and Kristy Swanson were considered for the role. The studio was convinced to cast Cameron Diaz after a series of calls and jam sessions with Jim Carrey.

Cameron Diaz knew how to put herself in the role of Tina Carlyle.

After this role, and after becoming a sex symbol, he showed that his talent was unique. It was thus that she established herself before reaching 2000 as a great actress, taking part in films such as “Feeling Minnesota” (1996), “My best friend’s wedding” (1997), “There’s Something About Mary” (1998) , “Being John Malkovich” (1999) and “Any Given Sunday” (1999).

Although, without a doubt,the maska” will be the role for which we will all always remember her.