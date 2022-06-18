How Manny, Sofa Vergara’s son, has changed in Modern Family

Since joining the cast at the age of 11, Rico has been changing based on fashion and his hobbies. He is currently 23 years old, measures 171 cm, weighs 70 kg and is a fan of the saga of Star Wars.

After eleven seasons, modern-family (2009-2020) ended up turning some of its protagonists into real stars, especially Sofía Vergara, the last great Latin American star in Hollywood with a fortune of 180 million dollars. But in this comedy the little ones also managed to become millionaires, as has been the case with Rico Rodriguez (Manny), who played the son of Sofa (Gloria).

For the first chapter, the actor of Mexican origin pocketed 15,000 dollars and gradually increased as the success grew, so that for the last episode he charged 125,000 dollars, four times less than the other adult protagonists. Still, he is estimated to have a net worth of about 12 million dollars since he has been working since he was 8 years old.

Since joining the cast at the age of 11, Rico has been changing based on fashion and his hobbies. He is currently 23 years old, measures 171 cm, weighs 70 kg and is a fan of the saga of Star Wars, so it’s easy to find images on Instagram that link you directly to this profitable franchise. His 1.2 million followers can also appreciate the passion of this young interpreter for changing his hairstyle (he wears short or medium curly hair), he remains faithful to his horn-rimmed glasses and boasts of wearing very baggy eighties sportswear, usually referring to rap and basketball. He likes this sport so much that he almost fainted the day the late NBA player Kobe Bryant I shot a sequence in the series. Gone is the image of that somewhat delicate boy in his mannerisms and way of dressing. For his daily life, he has a wide collection of sports shoes that he wears even at gala events, although the design is much more elaborate.

He is an avid reader because he enjoys giving free rein to his imagination and when he has the opportunity to visit schools and institutes he always instills in the students the importance of reading. He is such a tremendously restless person that he recently set up a production company with his older sister, also an actress. Rainy Rodriguez, because in the future he would like to direct. Also, when his professional schedule allows it, he wants to enroll in college.

Both are practically inseparable, especially since his father died unexpectedly in 2017 at the age of 52. This tragic event caused her family relationship to become even stronger with her mother Diane and her other siblings of hers, Roy Jr. and Ray. Although in short distances he is a nice and joking young man, he tries to keep his sentimental life away from the spotlight. At the moment, he does not know any partner.