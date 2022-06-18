How does Tom Cruise return to ‘Top Gun’ 30 years later?









What are Tom Cruise and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge doing together? They have attended the premiere of the new film Top Gun: Maverick in London. This is the expectation generated by the second part of the emblematic film top gun (1986) in which Tom himself starred and with which he rose to stardom.













The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Tom Cruise at the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in London GTRES GTRES

In this second installment, Pete “Mavericks” Mitchel, played by Tom Cruise, is an accomplished pilot considered one of the best United States Navy aviators of the last 30 years.

in his day, top gun had 4 Oscar nominations and won the award for best original song. An action film that was a great success at the box office and that caused a considerable increase in applications to enter the American military aviation.

Teenagers lined their folders with Tom Cruise poses, and thus became an icon of the 80s. Handsome, brave and patriotic. The combination of success of any American film, and his particular combination of success that has led him to make hundreds of films of these characteristics.

Since then, Tom Cruise has established himself as one of the most famous actorsrecognized and rich in Hollywood, and is a person who does not need any kind of introduction. yes in the 80s top gun was a complete success, it is expected that this sequel, more than 30 years later, will repeat the same scope.

Some critics say that this second part is better than the original. Others continue to criticize Cruise that she always does the same thing and others get carried away by an action movie in which the special effects are assured.

At 59 years old, he considers that It is already part of “old Hollywood” but according to his latest statements, it does not seem that he thinks about withdrawing: “I never think about the future but about what is next. I belong in old Hollywood: I have learned to sing, to dance, to fly a helicopter. In Hollywood it happens that everyone wants guarantees and I can only offer the guarantee of working the land so that something beautiful sprouts from it.

“I will never release a movie on a platform“

Despite the great productions of the new platforms, Tom Cruise prefers to keep his distance, and stay in the industry that has made him great. He assures that he will never release a film on a platform, and sees important differences between the product we see in the cinema and the one we see on television: “No, that will never happen. There is a different way of writing for film and writing for television.. The direction, the interpretation, everything is different. Cinema is my love and my passion.