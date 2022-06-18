Hoaxes about the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

On May 27, the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was seen for sentencing. the lawsuit, in which the parties had sued each other, has had a great following in the media and on social networks and this has caused hoaxes and misinformation to have also been spread. You have asked for several of these contents through the verification service of cursed.es (+34 644 229 319).

One of the misinformation spread is a video in which actor Jason Momoa is allegedly seen telematically testifying at the trial through a screen. In this alleged intervention, Momoa, who was a co-star with Heard in the movie Aquaman (2018), is asked about his relationship with the actress during filming and tells an alleged anecdote with her on set.

“Jason Momoa takes the stand and testifies for Johnny Depp“, can be read in one of the recordings published on YouTube. The video has also been broadcast on platforms such as TikTok.

But it is a hoax. It is a montage and the Hawaiian interpreter has not testified in any of the different sessions that the trial has had. There are also no public statements by Momoa positioning himself against or in favor of any of those involved.

It is also assured without evidence on networks such as Twitter and websites that Heard snorted cocaine during his testimony in the trial against Johnny Depp. Nevertheless, it is a cropped video in which Heard is wiping her nose after crying repeatedly. In addition, the trial was held in the Fairfax courthouse, in the state of Virginia (United States), and it is prohibited to access this courthouse with drugs or weapons and all visitors must pass a security check.

It is not the first misinformation about the actress that we have denied in cursed.es. It was also reported that Heard he had copied phrases from the movie The Talented Mr. Ripleand (1999) in his statement, but it was a hoax.