‘Hercules’: Guy Ritchie to direct Disney’s live-action remake

The live action remake of ‘Hercules’ finally takes an important step forward after it was announced two years ago. Joe and Anthony Russo are behind the project of bringing the 1997 animated film back to the big screen, this time with actors. And although it is still early to meet the son of Zeus, at least we already have a director for the movie.

And it’s none other than Guy Ritchie. According to Deadline, Disney has decided to bring back the Briton who had already been in charge of the real-action remake of ‘Aladdin’. The film was released in 2019 with mixed reviews, but quite positive for what these Disney remakes had accustomed us to. Its box office result was spectacular, surpassing one billion dollars globally and becoming the third most successful revision of a Disney classic after the photorealistic remake of ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ by Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.

At the moment only Ritchie and the Russos are involved in the ‘Hercules’ project, which is looking for writers. Dave Callaham (‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’) has commissioned a first draft of the script. There is no tentative release date. There are also no candidates for the leading role, but the Internet is abuzz with suggestions from fans.

It will not be a literal translation

We also do not know if the film intends to be as similar as possible to the one from 1997, with that soundtrack with a gospel air and such a 90s humor. In 2020, the Russos already said that they did not intend to give us “a literal translation” of the animated classic and what would they tell “a different story” inspired by the original but with “new items”. They also confirmed that “music will be part” of the film, but they did not give more details. To Guy Ritchie we can only say: “all yours, girl”.