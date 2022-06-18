he gave his mother Ata the house of his dreams! [VIDEO]

Don’t call it The Rock anymore, because the heart of Dwayne Johnson it is anything but rock. The actor, who we will soon see on the big screen in the DC film Black Adam, has decided to share a truly special moment with his millions of fans around the world. The Hollywood star surprised her mom Ata Johnsonaged 73, with an incredible gift that moved the web and beyond.

Dwayne Johnson and that special gift for his mother Ata

Dwayne Johnson, through several videos on his Instagram profile, documented the gift he gave to his mother Ata, that is a new home, to repay her for all the sacrifices made in the course of her life. In the first clip, the excited woman is seen crossing the door of her new home, accompanied by the notes of Over The Rainbow by Israel Kamakawiwo’ole.

At the first video, two more followed, in which Dwayne Johnson’s mother visits all the rooms of the villa in total disbelief. “I have been lucky enough to have bought her some houses over the years, but this one is special because she has told me over and over in the past few years: “After a lifetime of traveling, I want this house to be the last. This is my dream. When I was a kid, I hated when my mother cried. These days, she will happily carry her tears of joy. Mom, there is no greater feeling than making you happy. welcome home”, Reads the caption.

Dwayne Johnson revealed that it took eight weeks to prepare the house and remodel it. In the house there are two very particular rooms: the first has a photographic wall and a personal collection of ukuleles to which Ata Johnson is very fond, while the second is a real museum with showcases and showcases full of relics of her son Dwayne and of his sporting career in the world of wrestling.