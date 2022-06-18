Has Leonardo DiCaprio finally settled down? His exclusive images with Camila Morrone in Hawaii

Lagencia-Crush Updated: 11/07/2021 7:58 p.m.

It seemed impossible that Leonardo Dicaprio a girlfriend lasted more than two newscasts, but with the actress and model Camila Morrone he’s getting it. Next month, the couple will culminate four years of love and, barring surprises, stability. Camila has the heart of one of the most stubborn bachelors in Hollywood in a safe place.

Relaxing at a Hawaiian resort

Dressed in comfortable clothing, the two enjoyed a refreshing drink served in a coconut at a Hawaiian resort (come on, a festival of topics) and showed themselves for what they are: a stable couple, in love and who takes advantage of all the free time she has to be together.

Gisele is still his longest love

Another detail that points to how serious Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are is that the actor did not hesitate to make his thing official in the 2020 oscars, something I haven’t done since dating Gisele Bundchen. The Brazilian model was, by the way, her most stable relationship to date: five years of uninterrupted love They ended up with her fed up, they say, with her bad habits (smoking and drinking).

Tobacco, as far as we know, continues without abandoning it. We cannot affirm that the coconut that he took on his getaway with Camila did not have little things.

Also Bar Refaeli He was with the actor for five years, but they were intermittent: Leo’s comings and goings regretful after being unfaithful to the Israeli model. Therefore, if nothing happens, Camila could soon win the merit? longest lasting bride.

Camila, whose mother was Al Pacino’s girlfriend for a long time, speaks very fondly of the protagonist of The Godfather.

The Curse of 25

Of course, the model will have to pass the litmus test: in June he turns 25 and there is a kind of urban legend that says that DiCaprio, that this month will reach 47, he always abandons them before that age. Well, not all of them: Gisele, happy today with

Tom Brady, fulfilled the fateful quarter of a century by her side and it was she who left. We will have to see if Argentina breaks the curse.

