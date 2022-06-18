Get Knuckles in Roblox Sonic Speed ​​Simulator

playing to sonic speed simulator within Roblox you may be wondering, how can you unlock knuckles inside the game?

Well, very simple, since Sonic Speed ​​Simulator for Roblox new characters are added in each update.

The fan-made game based on the legendary SEGA franchise It even has studio support. Each weekly update has new unlockable characters and items, but there are still plenty left.

But although it has many characters, right now Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy They are one more part of their great team.

Amy, on the one hand, is achieved through an event and is exclusive to it, but there is no problem getting the first three when you want and/or feel like it.

And keeping this in mind, today we are going to tell you how you can get hold of the character Knuckles the Echidna in Sonic Speed ​​Simulator.

How to unlock Knuckles in Sonic Speed ​​Simulator

Knuckles can be unlocked in the same way many have unlocked Miles “Tails” Prower in the previous phase. In the next level Emerald Hill Zone This is where the key to all of this is going to be.

At this level is the Knuckles character card to play with him. Although as in Lost Valley, in Roblox it will be necessary to meet a requirement to be able to reach the Emerald Hill Zone.

It’s simple, you only need the character to have been reborn once. It’s pretty easy to fulfill this condition before you even get to Emerald Hill, but remember that you need two Obbys.

And where is the Knuckles character card? Once we reach the Emerald Hill Zone, take a look at the heights. Sooner or later you will see a pyramid structure with something on it between two platforms.

On the ground and near these platforms there should be a ledge coming out of the ground in front of some wooden scaffolding.

Across the path is a panel that leads to another platform. By using this panel, you will go directly to the Knuckles character card.

Before using the panel, you will already be able to see the card from a distance. The fact that this card is so high up in the air makes it difficult for many to find and frustrating at first.

With the item already yours, Knuckles will be available to play everything whenever you want. The echidna warrior works the same way as other Characters in Sonic Speed ​​Simulator.

If you want to unlock the rest of the characters, don’t forget to check out our guide. But also June 2022 free codes for the game or all free codes for the best Roblox games as of June 2022.