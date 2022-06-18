“Gerard is suffering, he must be helped” – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

Not only the break with the singer after the betrayal: the defender also struggled in business. The Blaugrana club extends a hand to him, after he seemed cut from the team

Not an easy time for Barcelona defender Gerard Piqu who has seen shatter his love story – for 12 years – with Shakira. After hiring private investigators, the Colombian singer discovered her partner’s betrayal with a 23-year-old Catalan waitress. There is no possibility of reconciliation: Shakira has decided to isolate herself and cut out everything that is part of the ex’s life, starting with the houses communicating with the footballer’s family. To have walls built and to study alternative routes so as to no longer have contact with the player’s relatives. Having said that, she closed herself in an icy silence, he is now in trouble: Piqu is suffering – admitted Barcelona president Joan Laporta -. Although in our imagination the players appear rich and famous believing that they lack nothing, it should not be forgotten that they are people like any other.

But it’s not just the story that ended with Shakira. Piqu, given the project to reduce costs by Barcelona, ​​is no longer part of Xavi’s plans, his coach and former teammate, despite the defender having a contract until 2024. Then there are also the suspicions and accusations that have exploded in recent weeks. The subject of the scandal was the publication of messages and audio WhatsApp that traced the contours of the strange relationship between his company, Kosmos, and the Spanish Federation, regarding the revenues of the Spanish Super Cup in Arabia.

Gerard, one of the captains, has given a lot and must give us a lot. He has chosen to continue being a professional footballer. an extraordinary person who is suffering, not as the rumors about him paint him. And we have to help him. He will be the first to give him the affection he deserves, concluded Joan Laporta. That she extends a hand to Piqu in one of the most difficult moments in his life.