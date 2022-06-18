George Clooney’s shocking statement about the situation in which Alec Baldwin has been involved

cases The shot by actor Michael Massee who accidentally killed Brandon Lee on a set

Alex Baldwin (63) lives one of the most delicate moments of his professional life after the serious incident on the set of the shooting of the film rust that cost the life of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and left the director Joel Souza badly injured, and in which Baldwin was involved as he was the one who fire the gun that generated the fatal outcome. Despite recent words of pain from Alec himself assuring having lost a friend, The investigation is still open for clear up responsibilities necessary. A process in which the name of the actor has been called into question.

However, there have been many personalities and celebrities who have wanted show your support for baldwin in the critical present he is going through. The last one has been George Clooney during his speech on the podcast wtf by Marc Marron. An interview in which the protagonist of Up in the air has come to describe the incident as “crazy” and “distressing”. Some qualifiers based on his own personal experience handling weapons on set: “I’ve been on sets for 40 years and the person who gives you the gun, the person responsible for the weapon is someone from props or the gunsmith. Period”. Not only that, after pointing out those who for him they are the real culprits of what happened, he proceeded to relate his particular how to handle guns on set: “Every time I get a gun handed to me on set, I look at it, open it, show it to the person I’m pointing it at, show it to the crew, and when I’m done, I take it back to the gunsmith” . An absolutely necessary step by step for him in order to check that there is no risk in the exercise of their profession.

This way of proceeding in his work has a clear precedent for Clooney. A past event that he wanted to remember in front of Maron: “I do it after what happened to Brandon. Everybody does. Everybody knows. After Brandon’s death, it was really very clear: open the gun, look down the barrel, look down the cylinder and make sure,” he asserted.

These words point directly to Alec Baldwin, whom Clooney exhorted at one point, exonerating him of any blame: “I hope Alec did it, but the problem is that the ammunition is tricky because it looks like real bullets. They have a little hole in the back where someone has to get the gunpowder out.”

Finally, the husband of the jurist Amal Alamuddin closed his argument by blaming a hiring negligence of the team as the origin of the sad event. “Why didn’t they hire someone with experience? It’s a horrible accident, but a 24 year old with little experience You shouldn’t be dealing with the weapons department.”