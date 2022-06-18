George Clooney Explains Why His Batman Won’t Be In The Flash Movie

The news about Flash They are full of wonders. Among them, and not least, the fact that the film is going to be shot once and for all… but also that its cast includes Michael Keaton Y Ben Affleck playing their respective versions of Batman. But… where will the George Clooney?

Well, nowhere. During an interview with Variety (via ScreenRant), the actor revealed that DC did not even raise the possibility of wearing his ‘bat-suit’ again batman and robin Something that Clooney claims to understand, as he explains in a statement full of sarcasm.

“They haven’t asked me,” says the actor. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, you usually get sidelined.”

Of course: Clooney is also allowed to make a joke about that uniform in which he stuffed him Joel Schumacher. Specifically, about its most criticized feature. “I had nice nipples,” she remembers. “It was winter all the time.”

Premiered in 1997, batman and robin was a failure that paralyzed the films about the Lord of the Night until the revival of Christopher Nolan with Batman Begins. As to Flash, will premiere in 2022 with Andy Muschietti (Item) to the address.