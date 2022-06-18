George Clooney chooses the eco-chic paradise of Portugal to become a luxurious residence

Francisco Chacon LISBON Updated: 08/18/2021 08:04 a.m.

George Clooney bets on Portugal and has bought a piece of land in Comporta, 130 kilometers south of Lisbon. A luxurious residence is being built there, which, in principle, will be completed by the summer of 2022. It is an estate in Costa Terra Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive area managed by the American Discovery Land Company. And it is not at all by chance that the executive president of the firm is Mike Meldman, a friend of the actor and director, a true Hollywood ‘galactic’ who is leading a larger-scale project, since 140 single-family houses will be built. A health center and a golf course will complete the environment, in which this entrepreneur designs all the details.

It turns out that the American businessman not only has a personal relationship with Clooney, but they also became partners a few years ago.

The two founded the Casamigos tequila brand, which was sold for €850 million in 2017.

Thus, the wide strip of eco-chic paradise located on the Alentejo coast has seduced the couple formed by George Clooney and Amad Alamuddin with the attraction of sustainable living, in the middle of sandbanks and rice fields that offer an idyllic perspective, the sought-after actor thus joins an extensive list of celebrities surrendered to the charms of Comporta, including several Spaniards, eager to take advantage of the proximity of this International Eldorado. Rania de Jordania, Eugenia Silva, Luis Medina, Kristin Scott-Thomas, the Casiraghi brothers, the Sarkozy-Carla Bruni couple or Christian Louboutin are just some of the names that dive into the waters of these parts as soon as they have the chance… forget Carolina de Monaco, Adolfo Domínguez or Mario Testino.

Nor can it be forgotten that Madonna was in charge of revaluing the area while spreading numerous images of her horseback rides there on social networks. The queen of pop loved to ride free along the coast, where she traveled from her home in Lisbon.

The consortium that manages Comporta is owned by the richest woman in Portugal, Paula Amorim, owner of the Fashion Clinic chain of fashion stores and the Portuguese Gucci franchises. The daughter of the deceased Portuguese cork tycoon, Américo Amorim, has given it even more impetus, taking advantage of the fact that the neighboring country has become fashionable in recent years. In fact, 300 million euros were invested to expand the number of bungalows and wooden houses, which are sweeping the devotees of the area.

