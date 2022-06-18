Gen Hoshino will be the next guest of the Fortnite Music Wave series

The time has come to meet the star artist of the next concert in the series music wave. the one chosen by Epic Games has been Gen Hoshinoone of the most renowned Japanese artists and producers today.

The long-awaited event will arrive just a few days after the start of the Episode 3 – Season 3. Specifically, we will be able to enjoy the concert on the day June 9 at 2:00 p.m. peninsular time.

If you have been present at any of the previous Onda Musical shows, you will know that it is an interactive experience like few others. On this occasion, it has been created by the team of 3DLab.

As announced by Epic Games, the Hoshino experience “immerses players in a space in constant evolutionwith colors that change continuously and a decoration and some activities in line with the environment that they have managed to create”.

To access the concert, users will have to access the creative mode of Fortnite. Once inside, they should go to the section Island Codewhere they will enter the following code: 6831-7094-7130.

From Epic Games they have also confirmed that all those attending the concert will receive, as a gift, a graffiti based on Gen Hoshinoas well as a series of experience points.