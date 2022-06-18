from stream phenomenon in search of consecration

“Lista 47” collects seven new songs full of energy, Italian, English and Spanish flow, with his teenage world inside and success already in his fingers.

“Gasoline”

(already at the top of the most used songs on TikTok) e

“3 of hearts”

in collaboration with

Lazza

. In addition to him, there are several guests (MamboLosco, Slings, and Rondodasosa) and various producers, from Miles (artistic director of the project) to Drillionaire and Andry The Hitmaker.

What is Title List 47?

It’s a disco list that if I had to give it a name it would be called that, because 47 is my lucky number. It is an Ep focused on various fun.

Why did you think about an Ep and not an album?

If I were to make an album it would certainly be more conscious while this one is meant to be lighter.





Press office











How was this collaboration with Lazza born?

I really care about that piece. I had this song done with Miles in the studio. He heard it, he liked it and he did the verse on it.

Tell me how the love for trap, hip hop was born: your approach path

I come from a family where there has always been a lot of hip hop since I was little. My father collects vinyl. I have always grown up in an environment with this culture and then it became my passion.

Are there any tutelary deities you were inspired by or artists from which you took inspiration, between Italy and the United States?

I’ve always been inspired by Nicki Minaj, who was my muse. In fact, there is so much of her in what I do.

Success came like lightning at 16, a record. How was it, how were your reactions?

It was an absurd thing to live for me, very nice to get to where I arrived at a young age, very rewarding. And she made me realize that was what I wanted to do in my life

Was it difficult or challenging to do something new after the cumbersome success of “Bando”?

It was certainly inspiring to have to prove more to people than I had already done. It pushed me to work harder and better.

What do you think of the whole local hip hop-trap female scene?

I have a very good relationship with all of them, I have always enjoyed myself. I respect them and I think they are very strong.