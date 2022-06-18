From filming with Adam Sandler to the Palace

The Tokyo Games basketball team had just returned when photos of some of its members began to appear on the networks together with the famous actor Adam Sandler. Sergio Scariolo, the Hernangómez brothers or Álex Abrines shared snapshots with the American interpreter for a few days in which Felipe Reyes, José Manuel Calderón and Pierre Oriola, among others, also passed through Mallorca. The reason was none other than the filming of ‘Hustle’, a Netflix movie in which Sandler plays a representative who tries to revive his career by recruiting a great foreign talent for the NBA – a role played by Juancho Hernangómez.

The film, initially scheduled for March 2022, has among its workers Jacobo Díaz, the new Covirán Granada player. His American education –four years at the University of Indiana in Pennsylvania– and the fact that he played last year in the Palma de LEB Oro opened the doors for him. “They needed a bilingual assistant for the basketball scenes and other plots of the film,” the power forward, who will wear the number ’50’, tells IDEAL.

The story comes from afar. “A couple of years ago, before the coronavirus, I did the ‘casting’ for the role that Juancho plays in the film,” he reveals. It is no coincidence that he shares an agent –Igor Crespo– with the current Boston Celtics player. Finally, his role was rather behind the scenes, although he admits between smiles that in some scene he could “somehow infiltrate”.

Pepe Marin



An experience that is undoubtedly different and that Díaz does not rule out repeating in the future. “I am very happy to be able to be part of the film, it was something very cool, with more than 600 people involved, doing PCR every day to be able to shoot,” he says. Regarding his treatment with Adam Sandler, he says that it was “very good”, also emphasizing that he had to “be very close to him” due to the task of his translator.

Logically, Díaz cannot reveal too many details of the footage, but he dares to give a clue. “The protagonist has to be in Spain to do something and the plot takes place with other boys in a park,” he explains. Among the filming areas on the island were the Son Moix pavilion, a beach and a street basketball court.

nocturnal

Interestingly, the filming was initially planned in China, but Sandler himself, producer and star of the film, recently revealed in an interview that Netflix decided to change the location due to the limited impact of the platform in the great Asian giant.

Among the main anecdotes of his first film experience, Jacobo Díaz highlights the complexity of almost each sequence. “It stops and rolls many times,” he says. It is the pursuit of excellence. Nor is it easy for him to forget the recording schedules, for obvious reasons: “All the scenes were at night, so for four days we started recording at 8:00 p.m. and finished at 7:00 a.m., so it was a tough week.” They were not the only days of work for him, because in the previous week he had to be part of the rehearsals prior to the official shooting.

Jacobo Díaz, on the right, during part of the shooting. Adam Sandler, center, in blue shorts. /



Jacob Diaz



Polyvalence

But the presence of Díaz in an activity so apparently distant from his main task is not entirely surprising, however much the ties are evident. The new Covirán player, with a master’s degree in Business Management, has many ideas in his head. In fact, it is finalizing a mobile application under the name of ‘My basketball academy’, aimed mainly at training players –Díaz puts the focus between 10 and 18 years old– and which will be, according to its creator, «a platform with challenges and exercises with which they can be recorded and will be evaluated by the platform, which will also have a reward system. It is a project with which the power forward seeks to “give back to the basketball community” everything it has given him and with which he is hopeful a few dates after its launch. “I think it can integrate a lot of things and help players compete against each other and get motivated and improve,” he hopes. The motto of the project –’Bring your a game’ (Get your best game) – already makes his approach very clear.

Born in Madrid but from Tenerife by training –although he also went through the Estudiantes academy–, Jacobo Díaz understands his time in the United States as key to his current mentality. «’My basketball academy’ comes because my partner was my teammate and roommate at university and having been there logically has also allowed me to work on the film because of my experience with American people. It is something that opens many doors », he assures.

A vital versatility that also hopes to be seen on the pitch. He defines himself “more like a ‘4’ but helping a lot in rebounding or raising the ball” and ensures that he will contribute “where the team needs him”. The same with Pablo Pin as with Adam Sandler.