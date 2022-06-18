Four and a half meters of tulle and vertical neckline

“Fairy tales are real.” With this beautiful phrase Britney Spears shared with the thousands of followers of her social networks the first image of her dressed as her wedding together with hers and her husband, Sam Asghari. The couple said “yes, I do” last Thursday at their mansion in Thousand Oaks (California), surrounded by her closest family and friends.

A highly desired wedding for Britney, who is going through one of her best personal moments after being released from her father’s guardianship. In recent months, the artist has shown on more than one occasion her emotion for celebrating this link that she turned into a true fairy tale, with a carriage in the purest Cinderella style that took her to the altar.



Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in their first image as husband and wife Instagram @britneyspears

Spears trusted Donatella Versace to create her wedding dress. It was her own designer who detailed on Instagram the spectacular design with which Britney shone on one of the most special days of her life. “Designing Britney’s wedding dress was a dream. Doesn’t she look beautiful in it? The dress is made of delicate white silk cady and features a bateau neckline that wraps around the shoulders and is joined with a line of buttons. of pearls”, pointed out the Italian, who also published the sketch of the design.

The dress, in which more than 700 hours of work were invested, had a corseted bodice and a slit at the front of the leg. A spectacular creation that the princess of pop wore with a veil of four and a half meters of silk tulle, tulle gloves decorated with pearls and white satin court shoes, also by Versace.



Detail of the bridal look of Britney Spears Instagram @britneyspears

The interpreter of Oops!…I did it again She completed her bridal look with Stephanie Gottlieb jewelry. She was especially struck by the white choker that had a heart-shaped diamond in the center. A complement that she wore with diamond earrings, necklace and bracelet for the ceremony. The jeweler was also responsible for creating the couple’s rings.

As for her beauty look, Britney relied on Charlotte Tilbury, the make-up artist for Hollywood stars. Sofia Tilbury -Charlotte’s niece- was responsible for creating a timeless makeup with which the artist was dazzling.



Detail of the bridal look of Britney Spears Instagram @britneyspears

“It was an honor to be a part of such a special and magical time in Britney’s life. I loved being there to bring Charlotte and Britney’s vision of bridal beauty to life. She was the most beautiful bride, absolutely stunning!” her bridal beauty look we opted for healthy, glowing skin, lit from within and her signature tan smokey eye, very soft contour and gorgeous pink lips,” the makeup artist detailed. Finally, she opted for wavy hair with bangs open.



From left to right: Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore Instagram @donatella_versace

For his part, Sam was very handsome in a tuxedo, also by Versace, with the satin lapels of the jacket, matching the fabric of the bow tie. The model published some nice images on his networks in which he posed with the veil of his already wife.



Sam Asghari poses with Britney’s veil Instagram @samasghari

three more looks

For the party, Britney changed her wedding dress for three designs from the Italian firm to comfortably dance her own songs like Toxicas well as Like a Virgin of Madonna, with whom he recreated the famous kiss they gave at the MTV Video Music Awards almost twenty years ago.



Britney Spears had a great time during the party Instagram @britneyspears

The first of the looks was a very short blazer dress that she combined with a diamond thong as she herself confessed to her fans. “Living is giving. Don’t worry, I had my first diamond thong under my jacket… I hope I didn’t offend anyone”, she wrote wryly.



Britney Spears and Madonna at a party Instagram @madonna

The second design was a two-tone dress that looked like a two-piece: a crop top knit and a skirt that started just below the chest and recreated the corset effect with gathers that stylized the figure of Spears, who danced barefoot throughout the party.



Britney Spears and Madonna recreated their famous kiss at the MTV VMAs in 2003 Instagram @madonna

The latest look was a red minidress with a deep v-neckline and fringe detail on the sleeves. On this occasion, the artist has already collected her hair in a casual ponytail and without jewelry, only with her alliance. In other images posted by fashion It can be seen that Sam also changed the shirt and jacket for a black t-shirt with the couple’s names.