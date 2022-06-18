Fortnite receives the new update 20.40 on May 24 and it is quite disappointing

I’ve reached a point where I don’t really know what’s wrong with me. Fortnite: I don’t know if it’s that those responsible are in one of those times when they rest on their laurels, that Season 2 hasn’t worked for me at all or that I’ve already gotten the most out of battle royale. Be that as it may, I will soon be able to give an answer to the latter, because there is less and less left for Epic Games to take advantage of the new opportunity that lies ahead. to win back the players that we are starting to get tired of the game.

And if I say all this it is because soon a final event of Season 2 will take place of Fortnitebut this time I am not going to focus on that future, but on the present; specifically in the new update 20.40 of the battle royale that Epic Games has announced for today, May 24. I leave you with all the news below:

New Content and Changes for Fortnite May 24 Patch 20.40

The reconnaissance scanner returns to the game

The Railgun also returns

The balloons return from the camera and will now appear on the stage of the battle royale

Finally, I can only remind you that I will be attentive to any step you take Fortnite in the future ahead of the premiere of its new Season 3 in the coming weeks, given that it seems that Epic Games does not have much left to say in the current season of the game. Especially considering how small this update has been.