Fortnite: how to get Among Us items

Fortnite Battle Royale does not rest when it comes to adding objects. are already available among us items, announced a few days ago, and joining Spider-Man Zero this week, available to the public since yesterday. What are the Among Us items and how to get them?.

How to get Among Us items

On this occasion these are items from the Item Shop and they are available in exchange for paVos. They cannot be acquired via events or quests, so you can only buy them with in-game money.

Are two objects and are sold in pack for 600 turkeys. The first item available is the Crewmember backpacking accessorywith which we will take one of the crew of Among Us To the back. we have it available in 10 different colorsand reacts to our movement and when we are eliminated.

The second item in the pack is the dance of distraction a dance gesture that is… indescribable, really.

Remember that the objects will be available for a while, and then they will disappear. As a general rule, items will rotate and will be back in the store, but there are no guarantees on when.

