‘Follow me’, with Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler were the great protagonists of follow me rollleading a cast in which the presence of Nicole Kidman also stood out

follow me roll It is one of eight feature films to have made it to the big screen with Dennis Dugan as director and Adam Sandler as lead actor.

Danny Maccabee (Adam Sandler) is a plastic surgeon who always pretends to be married so as not to commit to any woman. But one day he meets the stunning Palmer (brooklyn decker), a young woman with whom he wants something more serious. The problem is that when Palmer discovers his wedding ring, she thinks she is, so Danny decides to hire her assistant Katherine (Jennifer Aniston), a single mother with children, to pretend to be her family. Her intention is to show Palmer that her love for her is so great that he is about to divorce her wife.

The idyll of Adam Sandler and Dennis Dugan

With follow me roll exceeded the half dozen films in which Dennis Dugan had been in charge of a cast starring Adam Sandleran expert actor in comedies who in this case also works as a producer, a constant in his life as he has gained fame and impact.

The film that is broadcast on television today was the first in which Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston they shared a project, something that would happen again years later in criminalthem in the sea (2019), again as great protagonists. In follow me rollboth lead a cast in which the presence of Nicole Kidman and the former Andy Roddickwho barely makes a cameo.

NOTE: This movie can be seen at Netflix

