Felipe VI, with a Tom Cruise-style ‘look’ at the Rota Naval Base



King Felipe VI has traveled to the Naval Base of Rota, in Cádiz



The monarch has witnessed the annual advanced level exercise of the Navy, the ‘Flotex 22’



Felipe VI has witnessed various simulations as part of a key exercise that implements and evaluates the capacity of the Naval Force

The King Philip VI has traveled this Wednesday to the Rota Naval Base, Cadizwhere he has witnessed the annual advanced level exercise of the Navythe so-called ‘Flotex 22‘.

It is the main training of the Navy, a fundamental exercise that supposes an important test to evaluate the capacities and the degree of coordination between forces of different countries. Thus, it has included the landing of troops Y amphibious vehiclesamong others, under the watchful eye of the monarch.

In total, there are more than 50 units and 4,000 troops from the Navy, the Army and the Air Force, who maneuver with NATO groups and other units from the United States, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Belgium.

Felipe VI, at the Rota base with a Tom Cruise-style look in ‘Top Gun’

On board the ship ‘Juan Carlos I’, as the House of His Majesty the King has stated from his Twitter profile, the monarch has been informed of the exercise, which implements and evaluates the capacity of the Naval Force.

With a look in the purest style Tom Cruise in top gunthe king has observed the different exercises of the ‘Flotex 22’ from the Information and Combat Center and the deck of the amphibious aircraft carrier. As a final act, in addition, it has contemplated an amphibious demonstration in the Chorrillo Beach of the Cadiz town.

King Felipe VI, with a Tom Cruise-style look in Top Gun on his visit to RotaTwitter House of His Majesty the King

In the act, Felipe VI witnessed how a helicopter marked the safe entry areas for the infantrymen of the Sixth Company of the Tercio de Armada in supercat speedboats, after which the vehicles arrived in special LCM boats.

Strawberry Supermoon: the most spectacular images of the full moon of June 2022 9 videos PLAYING Strawberry Supermoon: the most spectacular images of the full moon of June 2022 PLAYING Fighting Intensifies in Sievierodonetsk: Russia Gives Ukrainian Troops a Chance to Surrender PLAYING Artificial intelligence at the service of missing persons PLAYING K-Pop group BTS announces their temporary separation PLAYING Arrested three people related to the Sierra Bermeja fire, in Malaga PLAYING The accusations describe Jorge Ignacio Palma as a serial killer always “with the same modus operandi” PLAYING Volodymyr Zelensky calls for more weapons to confront Russia PLAYING European Justice stops the takeoff of the first flight of asylum seekers from the United Kingdom to Rwanda PLAYING Operation Crossing the Strait begins for three million people PLAYING Strawberry Supermoon: the most spectacular images of the full moon of June 2022 PLAYING Fighting Intensifies in Sievierodonetsk: Russia Gives Ukrainian Troops a Chance to Surrender PLAYING Artificial intelligence at the service of missing persons PLAYING K-Pop group BTS announces their temporary separation PLAYING Arrested three people related to the Sierra Bermeja fire, in Malaga PLAYING The accusations describe Jorge Ignacio Palma as a serial killer always “with the same modus operandi” PLAYING Volodymyr Zelensky calls for more weapons to confront Russia PLAYING European Justice stops the takeoff of the first flight of asylum seekers from the United Kingdom to Rwanda PLAYING Operation Crossing the Strait begins for three million people PLAYING Strawberry Supermoon: the most spectacular images of the full moon of June 2022 PLAYING Fighting Intensifies in Sievierodonetsk: Russia Gives Ukrainian Troops a Chance to Surrender PLAYING Artificial intelligence at the service of missing persons PLAYING K-Pop group BTS announces their temporary separation PLAYING Arrested three people related to the Sierra Bermeja fire, in Malaga PLAYING The accusations describe Jorge Ignacio Palma as a serial killer always “with the same modus operandi” PLAYING Volodymyr Zelensky calls for more weapons to confront Russia PLAYING European Justice stops the takeoff of the first flight of asylum seekers from the United Kingdom to Rwanda PLAYING Operation Crossing the Strait begins for three million people

In the beach takeover, in addition, the troops have simulated a series of attacks, with air support included with AV-8 Harrier planes and helicopters, as reported by Diario de Cádiz.