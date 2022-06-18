Felipe VI, with a Tom Cruise-style ‘look’ at the Rota Naval Base


  • King Felipe VI has traveled to the Naval Base of Rota, in Cádiz


  • The monarch has witnessed the annual advanced level exercise of the Navy, the ‘Flotex 22’


  • Felipe VI has witnessed various simulations as part of a key exercise that implements and evaluates the capacity of the Naval Force

The King Philip VI has traveled this Wednesday to the Rota Naval Base, Cadizwhere he has witnessed the annual advanced level exercise of the Navythe so-called ‘Flotex 22‘.

It is the main training of the Navy, a fundamental exercise that supposes an important test to evaluate the capacities and the degree of coordination between forces of different countries. Thus, it has included the landing of troops Y amphibious vehiclesamong others, under the watchful eye of the monarch.

In total, there are more than 50 units and 4,000 troops from the Navy, the Army and the Air Force, who maneuver with NATO groups and other units from the United States, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Belgium.

Felipe VI, at the Rota base with a Tom Cruise-style look in ‘Top Gun’

On board the ship ‘Juan Carlos I’, as the House of His Majesty the King has stated from his Twitter profile, the monarch has been informed of the exercise, which implements and evaluates the capacity of the Naval Force.

With a look in the purest style Tom Cruise in top gunthe king has observed the different exercises of the ‘Flotex 22’ from the Information and Combat Center and the deck of the amphibious aircraft carrier. As a final act, in addition, it has contemplated an amphibious demonstration in the Chorrillo Beach of the Cadiz town.

King Felipe VI, with a Tom Cruise-style look in Top Gun on his visit to Rota

King Felipe VI, with a Tom Cruise-style look in Top Gun on his visit to RotaTwitter House of His Majesty the King

In the act, Felipe VI witnessed how a helicopter marked the safe entry areas for the infantrymen of the Sixth Company of the Tercio de Armada in supercat speedboats, after which the vehicles arrived in special LCM boats.

In the beach takeover, in addition, the troops have simulated a series of attacks, with air support included with AV-8 Harrier planes and helicopters, as reported by Diario de Cádiz.

During his visit, the king also learned about the new ATAK control system, used to give orders to units without the need for radio.

