Father’s Day 2022: Will Smith, Louis Tomlinson, Romeo Santos, Daddy Yankee, Charlie Sheen and other celebrities who were fathers from a very young age | Photos | Famous

There is no defined age to become a father and be able to pursue an artistic career. Proof of this are the celebrities Will Smith, Daddy Yankee, Louis Tomlinson, Romeo Santosamong others, who lived through this stage from a very young age and have proven to be good at this facet.

Celebrities continually share the tender moments they spend with their children on social networks, although there are also others who choose to keep their family environment private.

Who are the celebrities who were parents from a very young age?

Undoubtedly Will Smith, Daddy Yankee, Louis Tomlinson, Romeo Santos and Charlie Sheen They have managed to separate their work life from family life, managing to raise their children despite the young age they were when their babies came into the world.

Some of them have even been a great example for their families, since their “offspring” have decided to follow in their footsteps and have ventured into acting or music. Find out a little more about the artists who became dads in their youth and have managed to succeed in the world of entertainment.

Will Smith

Actor Will Smith, 52, has a long marriage to fellow actress Jada Pinkett, with whom he had two children: Willow, 21, and Jaden, 24.

Previously, at the age of 23, the Oscar winner became the father of Trey, a 29-year-old from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino, whom he divorced in 1995.

Young people have followed in the footsteps of the Hollywood star, venturing into music and acting. For example, Jaden has starred in the film “Karate Kid” and “The Pursuit of Happyness” alongside Will Smith.

Will Smith has three children, two with his wife Jada Pincket and a previous one from a past relationship. Source: FILMMAGIC

daddy yankee

The singer Daddy Yankee, who this year has just announced his retirement from music, has a marriage of more than 20 years with his wife Mireddys. Both are parents of two women and one man: Yamilette Ayala González, Jesaselys Ayala and Jeremy Ayala.

The musician and composer revealed that he became a father for the first time at the age of just 17 and went through a difficult stage, because he felt that he was not prepared for this challenge.

“I was a father at 17, being a child. It was very difficult, one of the worst tests I’ve ever had, one of the hardest. At 17, one is not prepared at all to be a father. He touched me and we had to accept it and work hard, ”he said.

It should be noted that the interpreter of “Problem” is very discreet with his personal and family life. In more than two decades in the music industry, he has hardly been seen sharing moments with his children or his wife Mireddys on social networks.

Daddy Yankee and his eldest daughter, Yamilette Ayala González. (Photo: Daddy Yankee / Instagram)

Louis Tomlinson

In 2016, Louis Tomlinson, a former member of the group One direction, He surprised his followers by revealing that he became the father of a child with his girlfriend, Brian Jungwirth.

The interpreter, who gave a concert in Lima on June 1 and met his fans again, began his relationship with the stylist in May 2015 and his son arrived just a year after the romance began.

At that time, Luis was 24 years old and was the first member of the group to become a father.

Louis Tomlinson was the first member of One Direction to become a father. Photo: Louis Tomlinson/Instagram

Romeo Santos

Romeo Santos (40 years old) is one of the most recognized voices of the bachata genre.

The artist has chosen to keep the family environment private. He became the father of a child at the age of 17 and only in 2011 did he present it to the public. Currently the young Alex Damián is over 20 years old, but details of the identity of his mother are unknown.

The former member of “Aventura” has two other children with his girlfriend, Francelis. Valentino, two and a half years old; and Solano, who is the last member of the family and came into the world at the end of 2020.

Romeo Santos with his children celebrating Father’s Day 2021. Photo: Instagram

charlie sheen

Charlie Sheen is known for having starred in the series “Two and a half men”. The 52-year-old actor has five children and one granddaughter.

At the age of 19, Carlos Irwin Estévez, the actor’s real name, made his fatherhood debut with the birth of his first-born Cassandra Sheen, the result of his relationship with Paula Profit, his school sweetheart. His daughter made him a grandfather in 2013.

From 1995 to 1996 he was married to Donna Peele. In 2002 the artist married for the second time with actress Denise Richard, with whom he had two daughters: Sammy and Lola. Their marriage lasted only three years.

In mid-2008, Sheen married the actress for the third time. Brooke Mueller and became parents, twice, to twins Bob and Max, born in March 2009.