“Falling back” (meaning and text translation)
Belonging to the album “Honestly, Nevermind“And released yesterday Friday 17 June 2022,”Falling back“Is the new single by Canadian rapper Drake, who has behind him successful publications such as”Certified Lover Boy“, Gold record in Italy,”Dark Lane Demo Tapes“, Platinum disc containing the famous song“ Toosie Slide “, which in a short time reached over 900 million streams on Spotify.
Meaning of the song
“Falling back“Focuses on a relationship that now proceeds in one direction, in which the singer gives all of himself without however receiving anything in return, as he himself, in the eyes of the other person, has become only the indistinct background, and no longer the protagonist, of the withered love story he is experiencing.
Translation of the text
[Intro: Drake]
Ayy, yo
Ayy, ayy
Oh
[Verso 1: Drake]
Finding myself
Show myself
Find a way to stay out of the way
Holding back
I should go back right away
By guarding myself while I am totally exposed
I know you know everything
I know deep down you feel the same thing
I know you know how I feel
I know you know how I feel
How do I feel, how do I feel? How do i feel?
How do you tell me to my face: “Time heals”?
So go and leave me again, it’s unreal
I see that we are moving away
I’m still holding my breath for the day you see
You will see that the effort I make, which is too real
How can you say you know how I feel?
Ayy, whee
How can you say you know how I feel? Wait up
Know how I feel, wait
You don’t feel anything, wait
Nothing is healing, wait
Time kills, wait
How can you tell? Wait up
You know how I feel, wait
You know how I feel, wait
You don’t feel anything, wait
Time does not heal, wait
Time is revealing, wait
How do you feel? Wait up
You feel nothing
[Ponte: Drake]
the
the
[Ritornello: Drake]
Just as I expected, it falls on me
It falls with me, it falls on me
It falls on me, it falls on me
It falls on me, it falls on me
It falls on me, it falls on me
It falls on me, it falls on me
It falls on me, it falls on me
It falls on me
It falls on me, it falls on me
It falls on me, it falls on me
It falls on me, it falls on me
It falls on me, it falls on me
What would you do without me?
What would you do without me?
I think you would lose everything
It falls on me
[Outro]
Wherever you are, don’t try.
–
Have you already listened to this song? Did you like it? Let us know in the comments!