“Falling back” (meaning and text translation)

Belonging to the album “Honestly, Nevermind“And released yesterday Friday 17 June 2022,”Falling back“Is the new single by Canadian rapper Drake, who has behind him successful publications such as”Certified Lover Boy“, Gold record in Italy,”Dark Lane Demo Tapes“, Platinum disc containing the famous song“ Toosie Slide “, which in a short time reached over 900 million streams on Spotify.

Meaning of the song

“Falling back“Focuses on a relationship that now proceeds in one direction, in which the singer gives all of himself without however receiving anything in return, as he himself, in the eyes of the other person, has become only the indistinct background, and no longer the protagonist, of the withered love story he is experiencing.

Translation of the text

[Intro: Drake]

Ayy, yo

Ayy, ayy

Oh

[Verso 1: Drake]

Finding myself

Show myself

Find a way to stay out of the way

Holding back

I should go back right away

By guarding myself while I am totally exposed

I know you know everything

I know deep down you feel the same thing

I know you know how I feel

I know you know how I feel

How do I feel, how do I feel? How do i feel?

How do you tell me to my face: “Time heals”?

So go and leave me again, it’s unreal

I see that we are moving away

I’m still holding my breath for the day you see

You will see that the effort I make, which is too real

How can you say you know how I feel?

Ayy, whee

How can you say you know how I feel? Wait up

Know how I feel, wait

You don’t feel anything, wait

Nothing is healing, wait

Time kills, wait

How can you tell? Wait up

You know how I feel, wait

You know how I feel, wait

You don’t feel anything, wait

Time does not heal, wait

Time is revealing, wait

How do you feel? Wait up

You feel nothing

[Ponte: Drake]

the

the

[Ritornello: Drake]

Just as I expected, it falls on me

It falls with me, it falls on me

It falls on me, it falls on me

It falls on me, it falls on me

It falls on me, it falls on me

It falls on me, it falls on me

It falls on me, it falls on me

It falls on me

It falls on me, it falls on me

It falls on me, it falls on me

It falls on me, it falls on me

It falls on me, it falls on me

What would you do without me?

What would you do without me?

I think you would lose everything

It falls on me

[Outro]

Wherever you are, don’t try.

