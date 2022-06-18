eye! It seems that the collaboration of Fortnite with Juice WRLD would be announced very soon

Whenever I have to tell you something about the new collaborations that are leaking on Fortnite Two things happen to me: either I have to bite the bullet to hide that the franchise with which he will do the crossover doesn’t interest me in the least, or I have to do it so that I don’t blow up hype head. And precisely The one I am here to talk to you about has to do with this second set of leaks.

The thing is that a few days ago they emerged some rumors about the possibility of Fortnite collaborating with Juice WRLD in some way. Well, something happened just a few hours ago that would have almost confirmed said crossover. Let me tell you what exactly happened so I can bring you up to speed in a moment:

Juice WRLD's manager recently held an Instagram live in which he spilled the beans. When someone asked if Fortnite would collaborate with the figure of the singer, he commented that he couldn't say anything because he would get in trouble with the game.

This would imply that he would have signed a confidentiality agreement with Epic Games in this regard, so the collaboration would already be underway.

The fact that the manager does not deny the rumors that have been coming to light for a long time, makes said crossover between Juice WRLD and Fortnite is closer than everbut we will have to wait for Epic to make an official statement regarding this situation.