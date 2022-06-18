Everything that Johnny Depp has lost due to the trial: “They will not hire him again for a first-rate movie”

Johnny Depp won the trial against Amber Heard, but it is very difficult for him to recover his film career, Hollywood experts say

The general feeling after the verdict of the Amber Heard trial was made public was one of resounding victory for Johnny Depp. The same actor pointed out shortly after that the jury of the Virginia court where the defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, had “brought him back to life”, that the truth about him had prevailed. A few days later, the unknown remains the same, beyond the presumed legal redemption for the protagonist of Edward Scissorhands. To achieve or not to redirect his career and reconcile with the Hollywood studios? Most industry experts doubt it.

Depp argued it during the six weeks that the trial lasted in Fairfax. The accusations of abuse and domestic violence by his ex-wife, he assures, have caused irreparable damage to your professional career. The 58-year-old actor explained that the opinion piece signed by Heard in Washington Post in 2018 -in which he did not mention him directly- led him to lose his most lucrative contract with Disney for a delivery more than Pirates of the Caribbeanthe sixth, in which the interpreter from Kentucky was the undisputed star.

Depp believes that the Mickey Mouse studios got down to work to “break ties” with him. stay out of scandalwith the movement #MeToo effervescent at that time. His agent, Jack Whigham, declared that it was impossible for him to get a contract for his client with any of the big studios after the article, and even more so after the relationship with Warner and the other great franchise of which he was part was also broken. part, fantastic animals.

Going back to such a panorama, even with the recent judicial victory, seems like a complex task, not only because of the number of rough and intimate details that have seen the light in recent weeks about his relationship with the actress, but because of his reputation as a divo and a complicated person when it comes to working. A major publicist quoted by Vanity Fair calls it “kryptonite for studies”persona non-grata, and a senior studio executive says “they’re not going to rehire him in a big-name movie like they used to. He was a pain in the ass before trial. And what he’s shown is that still a pain in the ass“.

Depp’s reputation was well known in the world and was marked by his addictions to drugs and alcohol for decades. I was late for filming and it had become a problem, relieved only by its undoubted box office success.

Now, his path could go through making smaller films, with an independent label, to gradually reconnect with the public and leave this traumatic episode behind, according to experts. However, a former Disney executive quoted by the magazine People He thinks it’s a good time for Depp to play Jack Sparrow again after five years without wearing the pirate suit. “There are too much potential treasure at the box office for a beloved character deeply rooted in Disney culture,” he said.

Beyond speculation, the only thing certain is that his last film, Minamata, pas without sorrow or glory at the box office in 2020, with less than two million dollars raised and various calls for a boycott. Two years have passed since then, without any other major project on the agenda. The next shooting is scheduled for this summer, a film, Jeanne DuBarryin which he plays the monarch Louis XV, directed by Maiwenn, the French actress.

For Heard the situation seems even more complex. Fred Cook, director of the Center for Public Relations at the University of Southern California (USC), believes that the trial did not favor the image of either of them, but will be a greater limitation for her for having been “defeated” of the process and for its lesser pull at the box office compared to her ex-husband. “Your career opportunities for her will be limited because of this, at least in the short term,” she stated. A diagnosis reserved for both.