Emma Stone secretly gives birth to her first child









Emma Stone has already become a mother. In fact, the actress gave birth on March 13 in Los Angeles but, being the most discreet of all the famous pregnant women in 2021, has managed to keep the secret until now. The news of the birth comes exclusively from the TMZ portal, which has not been able to release more information: if it is a boy or a girl, or what the creature’s name is. Mystery and discretion is the tone that Emma Stone has accustomed us to: She managed to hide her pregnancy for months thanks to confinement, and secretly married comedian Dave McCary during the pandemic.whom he met on the sets of Saturday night Live. Although the press has known about their relationship since 2017, it took them two years to make a statement about it and attend their first event together. It was to be expected that they didn’t say a peep, not even about their baby… But the mystery only makes the news sweeter!

It is a good personal and professional moment for the Oscar winner for la la landthat welcomes their first child (or daughter) the same year you will see on the screens her debut as a great Disney villain in cruelthe Disney movie about Cruella de Vil who stars and whose tone could not be further from the maternal affection that the actress overflows at the present time. It is possible to have it all, at work and personally, and Emma Stone prefers to be discreet and not show off.