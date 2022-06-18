Emma Stone: “Evil brings character… and is more photogenic”

critical The favorite or the best Lanthimos possible between power, submission and love

“Yes, it’s definitely a feminist movie. Emma Stone (Arizona, 1988) It takes exactly half a second, as long as the question takes to appear, to make clear the most obvious intention of cruel, Disney’s latest and most sophisticated endeavor to, in order: a) bring to life (again) a lifelong animated classic; b) turning the moth-eaten hierarchy of princesses inside out like a sock preMeToo, and c) definitively convincing the leaders of the cultural war, the counter-reform, or the counter-revolution (whatever you want to call it) that the house of the mouse is not going to give up until they exhaust their reserves of saliva (or poison, all day long). Those who were upset with the alleged lesbianism of Frozen, wait. They may now go into fibrillation.

To situate ourselves, the idea is to recover a completely flat character of pure evil for the drama and the three emotional dimensions. At first you think that Cruella is the devil…sang the character Roger (the human father of the dogs) in the original film 101 dalmatians of 1961. Remember, all the efforts of the character that later, in 1996, gave life to the very Glenn Close was to turn adorable dappled puppies into fur coats just as dappled. Well, she, like everyone else, has a past and, things from the stories, enough reasons to be not only bad but even worse. And that is what the film directed with more exuberance than grace by Craig Gillespie, the same as the delusional I Tanya. It’s clear, Emma says via Zoom, that not only is it more interesting and dramatically richer to play the baddie, but it’s a lot more fun. In addition, has a cathartic component for the viewer. Seeing someone so evil do such horrible things brings a certain comfort. Suddenly, it makes you feel good to know that it will never come to something like this in your life. And breaks out laughing.

Be that as it may, the actress of La La Land that many, including the director of this film, have compared Lucille Ball for her capacity for tragedy, comedy, musical, horror, and the opposite of all of the above; Be that as it may, we said, the actress makes it so that what matters now is not only evil, but her motivations. Which places us in an interesting question and moral reflection around guilt and forgiveness. It is clear that evil brings humanity and character to the characters. It is also much more photogenic. By this I do not mean that you have to excuse yourself to understand, but it does put you on a more unstable record. It’s hard to define someone as simply bad when you see them grow up from the beginning… Enough of the female characters being the blameless and good princesses, she comments on the run while placing the film where it wants to be: in its time and in her firm feminist conviction.

Emma Stone is not only the protagonist of the film. She is also the soul of it, the sense of it and, more important than the lyric, the producer of it. Until reaching the screen as it will this Friday, the project has lived and undergone innumerable changes with countless scripts and as many directors. The current filmmaker jumped on the boat, or the kennel, in 2018 after the original director quit. Stone had been here two years before. Not until screenwriter Tony McNamara turned the film into a 1970s-set punk fantasy and turned her heroine into some kind of mule. Vivienne Westwood, that didn’t start. I’m really surprised that everything went well. There were too many ideas about the role, says the actress before returning to her subject.

The actress says that just as in her character in The favourite, by Yorgos Lanthimos, Cruella De Vil is mistress of her destiny. Nothing and no one, least of all a man, she dictates the rules, she says. Quite the contrary, she is the boss of a small gang and only cares about her motivations, her desires, her simplest and most heteropatriarchal ambition. The interesting thing, she points out, is that She is a complicated and imperfect woman. And that makes it recognizable. She is a heroine, but tormented and with her traumas… What is clear is that the film, with the character of Stone in the lead conveniently seconded by that of Emma Thompson, passes the famous Bechdel test with flying colours. There are at least two female characters and they talk to each other about something more interesting than a man (so anything). Both Cruella and the Baroness, her rival, are women. whose priority and goal is to grow in their career. No sign of who they have chosen to be romantically with. It is clear.

When the first images of the film became known, there were quickly those who ran to make more or less obvious comparisons. Cruella, indeed, was too much like the myth of our time, the joker. It would never occur to me to compare myself with Joaquin Phoenix, if I didn’t mind being like him, he replies. Either way, chaos within Disney’s immaculate order is here to stay.