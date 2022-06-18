Eiza González looks stunning in an orange lingerie dress

Eiza Gonzalez has returned to his regular publications in Instagram. Her fresh look to inaugurate the summer consists of a lingerie dress in orange color vitamin C, a perfect garment to receive the hottest season of the year.

How to wear a lingerie dress in the style of Eiza González?

Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez shared the last image that was taken in France. The outfit that she wore little needed to dazzle, as it is a color that works wonders on her naturally sun-kissed skin. To emphasize the shape of her figure, the dress featured halter neckline and a pucker along from north to south.

When it comes to going out to enjoy the summer, Eiza Gonzalez usually resort to all kinds of dresses that always favor you. may well be a garment ‘A’ cut or a form-fitting design lingerie style –like the one he is wearing on this occasion–.

This time, the artist made a very special statement with the color of your garment. The orange vitamin C, an intense shade that reminds us of the fruits that we taste the most in summer, and that we have seen on endless Spring-Summer 2022 catwalks, as a reminder that the best is yet to come and we must wear the right shade for it.