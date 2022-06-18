Don’t you forget Karol G? Anuel surprises by “naming” her in full concert in front of his wife

The famous reggaeton singer, Anuel AAcontinues to give what to talk about, after he made public his relationship with Yailin the most viraldifferent controversies have been around the Puerto Rican.

Recently, one of the scandals that accompany the interpreter of “the jeep” is about the birth of his alleged daughter, just three days after announcing his marriage to the Chivirika, Melissa Vallecilla He was the one who broke the news through his social networks.

According to the 28-year-old, Anuel he met her during a party organized by the rapper Drakedeclaring for the show program, “The fat and the skinny”, that, after hearing the news, the singer asked him to take a prenatal DNA test, having a result of 99.9% compatibility.

However, it is not the only controversy that it brings with it Anuelbecause in addition, despite the constant criticism and comparisons with Carol Gthe now husband of yailin He had a small “slip” during one of his concerts, where many users on social networks assure that he continues to miss the Bichota.

It was through a video that has circulated on the internet in which the reggaeton player is seen giving a concert, when he mentions the word of affection with which he addressed his former partner.

“An Argentine noise… Where are all the little babies? where are all the chivirikas?”.

As expected, this video caused different reactions, where many users have commented that Anuel still feels love for the interpreter of “Cob”, while others have expressed that yailin he might be annoyed with the singer.

“The subconscious betrayed him”, “Oh Anuel, he will never forget the bichota”, “He remembered the baby”, “When Yailin sees this video she’s going to die”, “he still loves her”, are some of the comments that can be read within the publication.