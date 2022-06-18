Don’t look up: Jennifer Lawrence earned 4.4 million less than Leonardo DiCaprio in her new movie, according to ‘Variety’

On the occasion of the premiere of the new Netflix comedy don’t look up, its director and screenwriter, Adam McKay, accompanied by Jennifer Lawrence, gave a press conference to the media. During it, the debate on salary disparity has emerged again.

The reason derives from a Variety study in which it is stated that she would have received $25 million (22.2 million euros), while his partner Leonardo Dicaprio would have received 30 million (26.65 million euros).

The actress admitted: “Leo attracts more box office than me”

In response to such information, and without referring to the figures mentioned, in an interview with Vanity Fair the actress admitted: “Leo attracts more box office than me”, despite Lawrence appearing before him in the credits.

“I’m very lucky and happy with my arrangement,” she explained, “but what I’ve seen, and I’m sure other women in your workplace have seen too, is that it is extremely awkward to ask about equal pay. And if you question something that seems unequal, they tell you it’s not gender disparity, but they can’t tell you exactly what it is.”

under the influence of drugs

At the same press conference, the actress has confessed to being under the influence of drugs during filming. This happened in a specific scene where his character was too. It was for this reason that the actress asked for permission to smoke cannabis, and McKay granted it. “I answered: sure you can get high“, he has confessed. Describing the situation Jennifer Lawrence stated: “Everyone messed with me [durante la escena]I guess because I was drugged. It was easy to make me angry “. At the same time he remembered that during the filming she was not pregnant, according to her, to avoid misunderstandings.