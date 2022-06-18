Dollar price today June 17, peso loses 37 cents

Today Friday June 17, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.34 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, in this session the Mexican peso managed to advance 6.75 cents in the exchange rate, with the spot interbank dollar closing at 20.3589. However, on a weekly basis, the local currency lost 37.89 cents, compared to last Friday’s result, when the greenback closed below 20 units.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3589 – Sell: $20.3589

: Buy $20.3589 – Sell: $20.3589 HSBC : Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.85

: Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.85 Banamex : Buy: $19.76 – Sell: $20.85

: Buy: $19.76 – Sell: $20.85 Bancomer: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $20.77

Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $20.77 IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.88

Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.88 Monex: Purchase: $20.07- Sale: $20.60

Purchase: $20.07- Sale: $20.60 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15- Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15- Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $20.99

Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $20.99 Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.04

Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.04 Exchange: Purchase: $19.47 – Sale: $20.47

Purchase: $19.47 – Sale: $20.47 Banregio: Purchase: $19.49 – Sale: $21.08

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,393.40 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.35 pesos, for $24.85 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

