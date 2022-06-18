Do you know when Billie Eilish wrote her first song? The answer will surprise you

Billie Eilish is one of the most crystalline talents in world music. That’s when she composed her first song: it will surprise you

Billie Eilish she is one of the most popular singers on the international music scene by audiences and critics alike. In just seven years of career the singer-songwriter has conquered the top of the charts around the world, she is among the most listened to artists on every platform, she has received the most important awards (including seven Grammys, an Oscar and a Golden Glob) . Impressive, if you think that the singer is still very young. Billie he is in fact just twenty years old.

Billie Eilish it hit really early on. She was just fourteen years old when in 2015 she was noticed by record companies and the public after having published on the Soundcloud platform a song written by her brother Finneas O ‘Connel, who is also an important singer and composer today. “Ocean Eyes”, this is the title of the song which is still one of his greatest hits, launched it in the Olympus of world music stars. Billie it hasn’t stopped since, and has continued to reap success after success. Obviously with her brother by her side, who still deals with the writing and production of her sister’s songs in collaboration with her.

Billie Eilish, a talent already as a child: incredible when she wrote the first song

Given the very young age in which she came to success, you will probably imagine that Billie Eilish started singing and composing songs at a very young age. It is truly incredible and it will surprise you, however, how small the talented artist was when she discovered her talent.

Although she calls her “first real song” the song Fingers Crossed, written when she was just eleven, the first song written by Billie Eilish dates back to when the singer was just six years old. At that age the singer was already aware of her passion for music, so much so that she had already begun to delve into her first talent shows. The first steps of Billie Eilish they were moved when she was really a little girl.

Another fact that you probably don’t know is the fact that the first instrument he learned to play Billie Eilish it was the ukulele, thanks to the Beatles song “I Will”, the first song I ever learned to play. The first song she wrote was therefore composed precisely with this instrument. Eilish’s talent has always been evident, and it blossomed really early.