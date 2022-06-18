Disney heroines as real people: An AI turns Elsa, Jasmine, Mirabel and more into flesh and blood beings
Have you ever wondered what these Mickey Mouse House characters would look like in real life? With these images you can get an idea.
Have you ever wondered what the heroines of Disney in real life? Mickey Mouse Clubhouse has been transforming its classics into live-action movies for years. For example, Emma Watson became Beautiful in Beauty and the BeastLily James in Cinderella in Cinderella and Naomi Scott in Jasmin in Aladdin. But there is a user of Instagram who has decided to turn the animated versions of the studio into flesh and blood people.
Is about toyboyfanan artist who, with the help of a artificial intelligence has transformed the faces of the Disney heroines into their real version. Vaiana, Ariel, Beautiful, dawn, Merida… In SensaCinema We collect the work of this artist, so you can see the comparison between the animated version and the real version of the heroines of the House of Mickey Mouse.
Mirabel
Mirabel is the protagonist of Charm.
Anna
Anna is the protagonist of Frozen the ice kingdom Y Frozen II.
Mulan
Mulan is the protagonist of Mulan.
Jasmin
Jasmine is the protagonist of Aladdin.
Rapunzel
Rapunzel is the protagonist of Tangled.
Vaiana
Vaiana is the protagonist of Vaiana.
Ariel
Ariel is the protagonist of The Little Mermaid.
Merida
Merida is the protagonist of Brave.