Discover the most expensive movie in history starring Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is one of the most important and consecrated actors in the world of Hollywood and throughout his career, he has been nominated three times for the Oscar Awards. Recently, he just won a libel lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Maybe you didn’t know, the most successful movie he starred in was ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ playing ‘Jack Sparrow’.

Some of the most remembered performances of Depp they have been with director Tim Burton, among which ‘Scissorhands’, ‘Ed Wood’, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, ‘Sweeney Todd’ among others stand out. In addition, Vanity Fair magazine ranked him among the 40 highest-earning Hollywood celebrities in 2010 and twice he was named the sexiest man in the world.

This is what Johnny Depp looks like. Source Instagram @johnny.deep.fan

The 59-year-old actor has just won a libel lawsuit against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, who had accused him of domestic violence. As a result of this, Johnny Depp He was fired from Disney and Warner Bros. However, in the recent trial, the producer also managed to win and his former partner will have to pay 10 million dollars in damages and another 5 million as a fine. The career of the protagonist of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ could take an unexpected turn.

One of the most expensive and successful movies he starred in Depp It was ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ where he put himself in the shoes of Captain ‘Jack Sparrow’. The North American franchise has released five films and one in production. Who takes this title is ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: on strange tides’ where the Disney production cost more than 400 million dollars with the particularity that it was shot in 3D.

The saga of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ It began with its first release in 2003 with ‘The Curse of the Black Pearl’ which had quite positive reviews and grossed more than 650 million dollars. While Johnny Depp has been cut from the franchise, fans are calling for Captain Jack Sparrow’s return to the big screen. A Disney executive did not rule out the possibility of the actor returning to his remembered role.