Did Derbez and The Rock audition to be Ken in the Barbie movie?

Mexico.- A few days ago the first image of Ryan Gosling What Ken for the movie Barbie who will star Margot Robbie, but he was not the only actor who ‘cast’ for the doll’s famous boyfriend, because derbez tI also wanted that role.

The image of Ryan Gosling characterized as Ken became a trend on social networks, and Eugenio Derbez, who has been very active on Twitter lately, published a meme that, although it earned him more than 16,000 likes, also brought him a lot of criticism.

Derbez posted a photo of his character Brad Pittin, a blond, blue-eyed heartthrob who appeared in some episodes of his comedy series The P. Luche Family, and compared it to Ryan Gosling along with the message: “The Ken we needed // The one they give us.”

Many users criticized him and responded to his tweet with messages like “The unfunny ‘comedian’ thinks he’s funny… And no, he’s not”, “You keep hanging on everything you find just because it’s a trend?? wrong!”.

They uncover Derbez in ‘casting’ to be Ken

However, Cinépolis also took advantage of the photo of the new Ken to amuse his followers, because in addition to the image of Brad Pittin, he also showed images of Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”, Freddie Prince and even Timothée Chalamet with a very blond look.

“Actors who auditioned for the role of Ken but were left out,” published Cinépolis. The publication generated more than 25 thousand likes, and multiple comments.

“Brad Pittin would be the Mexican version of street markets … remember those dolls”, “I no longer remembered Brad Pittin”, “The best Brad Pittin”, “Caramba!! I’m sure that if it was by vote, Brad Pittin wins without hesitation ehh “, were some of the comments on the Cinépolis Instagram account.