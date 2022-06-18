Did Camila Cabello forget Shawn Mendes thanks to her new boyfriend, Austin Kevitich?

Camila Cabello seems to have definitely moved on after the relationship with Shawn Mendes thanks to a new boyfriend with an incredible resemblance to the singer of “Stitches“.

Once the holidays in Italy spent in the company of parents are over, the star of “Havana”Returned to Los Angeles where she was spotted during a romantic outing with Austin Kevitch30-year-old CEO of the Lox Club app which, by a strange twist of fate, is dedicated to dating and dating.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The singer today tops the charts around the world alongside Ed Sheeran with the song “Bam Bam”Appeared smiling and beaming next to Austin, immediately sparking the world of gossip regarding a possible flirtation between the pop star and the entrepreneur, still at the beginning of their dating.

Cabello and Kevitch in fact would be struggling with the very first releases and perhaps the one immortalized by the paparazzi was their first romantic date after having met some time ago through the actor Nicholas Galitzine (relative of Austin), with whom the ex fiancée from Shawn Mendes starred in the movie Cinderella.

That this night walk between the former member of Fifth Harmony and could the founder of the dating app just be the start of a new love?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Certainly in the past the relationship between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes it started with romantic walks, with the two pop stars who in July 2019 began to be seen more and more frequently during long walks (night and not) in LA where love broke out.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io