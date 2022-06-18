Depp vs. Heard: In interview, Amber Heard suggests that Johnny Depp’s ex-partners are too afraid of criticism to accuse him of violence

Amber Heard suggested that Johnny Depp’s other ex-partners may be too afraid of backlash to press abuse allegations against the star. Pirates of the Caribbean.

In his interview on Dateline on NBC on Friday night, the actress from Aquaman responded to a question from Savannah Guthrie about why she is the only one of Depp’s exes to publicly accuse him of violence.

“Look what happened to me when I raised my voice,” he said. “You would do it?” During the ex-partner’s explosive defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia, Heard testified about multiple alleged incidents of abuse.

Depp denied ever abusing Heard, instead claiming that she was the abuser in their relationship. In a dramatic moment during the trial, supermodel Kate Moss testified that her ex-boyfriend, Depp, was never violent towards her when they dated in the 1990s.

During the trial, Heard addressed a rumor that Depp had once pushed Moss down the stairs. She later called Moss as a witness and testified that she fell down some stairs while the couple was vacationing in Jamaica and that Depp cared for her at the time.

“He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down the stairs,” he said. Actress Ellen Barkin, one of Depp’s other ex-partners, also gave her testimony, saying that Depp once threw a bottle of wine across a hotel room when they were dating in the early 1990s.

The bottle did not hit her or anyone else in the room, she testified, but it was thrown in the direction of her and the group of people who were in the hotel room at the time.

Heard made the comments about Depp’s past relationships in her first interview since she lost the libel case with her ex-husband and was ordered to pay him $8.35 million in damages.

During the interview, Heard told Guthrie that he still “loves” Depp, vowing to defend his testimony until the “day he dies” and calling talking about the alleged sexual violence “the scariest and most intimidating thing.”

Kate Moss testifies during libel trial (EPA)

On Thursday, Depp’s team released a statement about the interview: “It is unfortunate that as Johnny seeks to move on with his life, the defendant and her team are replaying, reimagining and re-litigating matters already decided by a court and jury. with a verdict that was unequivocally in Johnny’s favour.”

Heard’s team responded with a statement of their own: “If Mr. Depp or his team have a problem with this, we recommend that Johnny himself sit down with Savannah Guthrie for an hour and answer all of their questions.”

Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for Washington Postwhere she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Following the dramatic six-week trial, a seven-person jury found earlier this month that Heard had defamed him on all three counts. Jurors awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, before Fairfax County Circuit Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the latter to the state’s legal limit of $350,000.

Heard won one of her three countersuits against her ex-husband, with the jury finding that Depp, through his lawyer Adam Waldman, defamed her by calling her allegations about a 2016 incident “an ambush, a hoax.” She was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages, but nothing in punitive damages, which left the actress Aquaman with $8.35 million less in his pocket.