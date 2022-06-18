Denzel Washington and the smell of guava!

“I confess that I have lived” told us the poet Ricardo Eliécer Neftalí Reyes Basoalto, alias Pablo Neruda. Paraphrasing the Chilean Nobel Prize for Literature, I also confess to you, and from now on, that I have lived intensely, and have known unusual experiences. But as Frank Sinatra sang at the time, I have done and will continue to do “My way”. I think, rather intuitively, that even for me the end is not that close; something that really only God knows. For this reason, “and for now”, I have preferred, instead of revealing secrets of my life, to tell you other stories such as the imaginary dream I recently had of an encounter in Los Angeles with Denzel Washington, at one of those bizarre and deliciously sinful parties. from Hollywood.

Fiction or dream, I want to tell you that I was involved in the strange circumstance of a conversation with Washington, where I mentioned that other giant of the club of Latin American Nobel Prize winners for Literature, such as Gabo Márquez, who by the way today reveal more than 150 letters received from many.

Of the Colombian Gabriel García Márquez, a friend of the Cuban Fidel Castro and a lover of the Mexico where he died, I used examples to explain to Washington that, in response to a question from his Colombian friend and compatriot Plinio Apuleyo Mendoza in an interview narrated by the latter in his book The smell of guava: that to correctly interpret the reality of the tropical environment one would have to have smelled a guava when it falls from the bush and begins to overripe.

In that conversation he insisted to Washington on the need he had to better understand the tropics, and for this reason he used such an example that Gabo Márquez gave to his journalist friend. Washington, and I affirm this interpretation based on the expressions that came out of his face, made sincere but unsuccessful efforts to interpret how that understanding of the tropics was eaten, and, beyond all, how it was done through the olfactory image of fallen guava. Meanwhile, the noisy party went on while the decibels of noise increased, along with the number of tripping people gave us that continued to increase around us.

Within that dream, another one enveloped me, as meaningless dreams usually are, or perhaps rather meaningless. I wondered if there had been a greater impudence in the history of the Summits of the Americas; and because of what is widely accepted that countries do not have friends but interests, in Los Angeles, following from party to party, from summit to summit and from ravine to ravine, we take time to understand that twenty years later we are still in the same situation as that year 2001 of the III Summit of Quebec. From there, Hugo Chávez and Néstor Kirchner, surely due to Castro’s manipulation, hindered the progress of the Free Trade Alliance for the Americas, FTAA. This sought a greater and better integration of our continent starting with the one initiated with the First Summit in 1994, when in the days of Bill Clinton it was inaugurated in Miami with all the countries of the Americas, with the exception of Cuba, as expected.

Since 2001, Castrochavism invented ALBA, the Bolivarian Alternative for America, rather to “divide it and left it”, as they have managed to do again in the IX to no avail for us. Sort of pseudo-revolutionary rebellion that has been obstructing alternatives of any kind for the search for new strategies of liberalization and international economic cooperation, and thus confront poverty and the increase in economic inequality in our countries of America. They have, without a doubt, stopped the possibilities of exploring many paths during the past twenty years; which would surely have allowed us to meet today in the Americas of 2022 at a IX Summit with many and better advances in economic integration, political freedom and, above all, social progress in our region.

The evening of the first dream, an interesting one of brotherhood between a Washington and a guy like me, without the artistic credentials to be involved in such a celebrity party in Los Angeles, like an Edgar Ramírez, well, it demanded as in every dream or fiction the appropriate time to end. Sadly, the end was rushed when we were stumbled by the intervention of another guy who claims to be Mexican, but who was wearing a Cuban-style guayabera. By interrupting us and speaking to us rather with a Castroist accent, he managed to sabotage what could have been an occasion to conclude that Washington and I understood each other better. From the dream or fiction, we must wake up to another dream in real life so that our Latin American peoples emerge one hundred percent committed to freedom and democracy. So that they do not want to repeat old films that are said to be from the left or the right, but rather to prepare and make sure to fight for the production of new scripts, that is to say, to create new opportunities for other stories of integration and progress, vital and viable for the north, center and South America and the Caribbean.

We must understand that for there to be integration it is essential to defeat the tyrannies in America. To Castroism and its puppet Maduro, prevent them from continuing to support the dangerous increase in the secular influence of Castroist operators in our region and in the world. Now said influence in Venezuela is nuanced with the appearance of relations with the Iranian dictatorial theocratic world, and that of the invader Putin, with his puppet Padrino López. But the worst of the worst happens with the pro-ELN Colombia and the FARC dissidents of the now presidential candidate Petro. Until we defeat these tyrannies, that dream will not be possible!

From the treacherous actions of other types of “holy Nobel Prize winners”, this so-called of peace, we face the appearance of threats such as the Petro threats; result of the ghost of the deceitful and populist offer of prebends and the redemptive falsehoods. Hardly when they achieve their purpose of coming to power under the guise of believing in elections, then perhaps they give a piece of fish as canary seed to the caged bird whose free flight is taken away, which is to say dignity and freedom as nations, to eternalize themselves in power.

All this commits us to continue dreaming from our families, and with our incessant and diligent struggle from any of the lands of America or the world where we find ourselves. The key is the human formation in values ​​and principles of our nations. Starting from the family and the school for our children, grandchildren, and society in general, to create democratic awareness and political training in the new generations. Weaving a wide net on which to teach to catch the fish through learning effort, work and perseverance; so that our abilities to dream and build for ourselves a good world to share, with well-being in freedom and democracy for all, are never disabled.

