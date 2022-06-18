Denise Richards comes out in defense against criticism of her daughter Sami for joining OnlyFans

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen is used to her parents attracting negative attention thanks to her mom’s fights with her co-stars on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and long list of legal troubles. his father’s.

Then there’s all the weird bragging, including Charlie’s claim to ABC News that his brain “fires in a way that’s not from this particular Earth realm.”

Now, 18-year-old Sami has made a bold move that is bringing internet trolls out into the open: she’s joined OnlyFans, a paid platform that’s popular with influencers and celebrities, but also sex workers, for being a safer space.

While it’s often associated with judgmental photos and videos that would get users banned from other, more childish social media platforms, some celebrities simply use it as a way to get paid for exclusive content.

Cardi B is an example of OnlyFans member who maintains his page on the SFW side, according to Complex. But while creating an OnlyFans page has become more common, Charlie isn’t happy about his daughter doing it. “I don’t approve of this, but since I can’t help it, I urged her to stay stylish, creative and not sacrifice your integrityHe told Us Weekly. “This didn’t happen under my roof,” he added, suggesting that because Sami has been living with Richards, he is “not at fault.”

According to the Daily Mail, Sami charges his followers $19.99 a month and has not shared any fully nude content. But even if she did, her mother would back her up.

Denise Richards praises Sami Sheen for being confident

sam sheen he apparently has limited comments on his own Instagram page, as his post announcing the creation of his OnlyFans account only has a handful of replies.

So it looks like Internet trolls decided to share their complaints on Denise Richards’ page.

“Focus more on your daughter and your OnlyFans,” read a response to a trailer for Richards’ new Freevee movie, “Love Accidentally.” Another commenter wrote: “She must be so proud of her daughter. You guys are millionaires. Give her some fucking money.”

Richards applauded critics in a lengthy post, noting that she once made money posing for her own raunchy photos during Playboy’s heyday.

She also mentioned her raunchy role in the R-rated erotic thriller “Wild Things,” saying that has no place to judge.

“I have to say I wish I had the confidence that my 18-year-old daughter has,” she wrote. “And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still struggle sometimes.” Richards also called to the ground charlie sheen for being among the critics.

After all, as ABC News points out, Sheen has always been a big supporter of adult entertainers, including his ex Bree Olson, who graced the cover of Playboy in 2011.

Near the end of her post, Richards joked that she might even start her own OnlyFans to post swimsuit photos. Now that is a sign of true mother-daughter solidarity!