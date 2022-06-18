‘Cruella’ or how to transform Emma Stone into the most stylish villain (according to her costume designer)

Ahead of the film’s premiere on May 28, Beavan has explained to us the references in which he was inspiredrecounting her memories of London in the 1970s and revealing the surprising look that became her favourite.

Design the wardrobe cruel seems like a huge task. How did you end up involved in the project?

Jenny Beavan: [Fue] through the producer Kristin Burrwith whom he had previously worked on another Disney film, Christopher Robin [2018]. I heard about cruel and I knew that Emma Stone was involved, but it never occurred to me that they would ask me. I think what happened is that they got the opportunity to work with Emma all of a sudden because she managed to fit into her schedule, so they tried it at a time when there weren’t a lot of people available and I was. Kristin texted me asking what I was up to. I then met with [el director] Craig Gillespie in London after reading the script once and thinking ‘Oh my God, this is huge’. I have some wonderful teams in London and one of them was available and happy to do it so we went all out.

Courtesy of Disney

The film is set, how could it be otherwise, in the London of the 70s. What references served as inspiration?

Jenny Beavan: I was there! At that time I was more interested in theater (set design and scenic painting) than fashion. But I remember what I used to wear, even though it wasn’t much. I couldn’t afford to go from Vivienne Westwood and even Biba It was a bit unattainable for me. So after reading the script I made a list of what each character needed and started printing the images. As far as references go, we had a ton, like Westwood, [la cantante alemana] Nina Hegen, [la firma de moda] body map and Alexander McQueen.

Is it true that you got vintage clothes from London, New York and Los Angeles and had Emma Stone try them on?

Jenny Beavan: Let’s see. Cruella wears 47 different looks in the film and it certainly fit her story that she used thrift stores., especially before having a lot of money. We looked at costume shops with a good selection of 70’s clothing, but it was also interesting to go to London’s Portobello Market. Later, we went to Los Angeles to audition with Emma Stone. I was at a huge fair clothing vintage when i was there, and i found out i was going to continue on in brooklyn, so we broke off and rerouted our trip. We made another big stop in Los Angeles and by then we had 10 suitcases full of stuff for Emma. We selected them to build the looks, we started with the tests, we saw what would work and what would not and we photographed everything.