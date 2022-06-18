Cristiano Ronaldo does not fit in the new United project and explores possible destinations, according to the Italian press

The Portuguese star would be unhappy with the plan of the new United manager.

the italian newspaper The Republic reported this Friday (17) that Cristiano Ronaldo would leave Manchester United.

According to the publication, the Portuguese forward would not have approved the new project of the club headed by the new coach Erik ten Hag.

The coach wants to apply a similar game model to the one used in Dutch football for the Red Devils. For this reason, shirt 7 would be willing to leave the club, according to Italian media reports.

The Portuguese has one more year on his contract at Old Trafford, but at the moment there is much speculation about how the striker will fit into the plans of Have a Hag.

If Ronaldo leaves Manchester United, the tendency is that he will not continue in the Premier League…

Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United against Chelsea for the Premier League EFE/EPA

It is now known that the 37-year-old striker’s agent, jorge mendesis looking at potential deals in Europe, with two clubs having expressed interest in his services.

The Republic points out two possible destinations: the Jose Mourinho’s Romeas well as the return to Sporting, the club that revealed him to football. A transfer to the Lusitanian team could even indicate a near retirement.

The Portuguese international finished the 2021/22 campaign as the Red Devils’ top scorer last season, with 24 goals in 37 games.