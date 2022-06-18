Could there be a sequel to ‘Léon (The Professional)’?

“Natalie Portman is 40 years old, and we are too late for a movie ‘Mathilda (The professional)’”. This is the title of a post on the American Reddit forum, and the truth is that it was about time someone said it.

‘Léon (The Professional)’ was the film debut of the ‘Black Swan’ actress. It was released in 1994 and was directed by Luc Besson and starring Jean Reno, Portman and Gary Oldman.. It is a cult classic thanks to the relationship between the hit man Léon, played by Reno, and the girl Mathilda, whose family had been killed and had to protect herself under Léon’s wings.

As well, the idea of ​​getting little Mathilda back and seeing how she has grown to become a murderer makes perfect sense in today’s cinema. On the one hand, assassin films are in fashion, with the saga ‘John Wick’, ‘Atomic’ or ‘The Equalizer’ being successes with the public and critics. And besides, not a day goes by without news of unexpected revivals, remakes and sequels reaching us, from series like ‘Cobra Kai’ to blockbusters like ‘Matrix Resurrections’. And besides, in the absence of ‘Kill Bill, Vol. 3’, we will have to find a reason to stay alive.

“It’s a story that could be taken in many directions, whether in a movie or in a series”explains the Reddit user who has proposed the sequel idea, popcorn_apocalypse. “Jean Reno could be in it periodically as the Léon who lives in his memories and guides his actions (with a bit of CGI work to make him look the age he was in the original film), to be just as efficiently lethal and untraceable through knowledge and habits”. It is true that the death of Reno’s character at the end of the film makes it more difficult for Mathilda to continue growing as a murderess, but surely a good screenwriter can find a convincing excuse.

It would be necessary to see if Portman is willing to do so, since we know that he does not have good memories of the beginning of his career. “Being sexualized as a girl, I think it took away my own sexuality because it made me afraid”, said a couple of years ago on a podcast about being portrayed as a “Lolita” at age 11 when she rose to fame as an actress. Well now she can come back as an adult Mathilda and avenge everything bad that happened to her and her character.

Javier P. Martin

Graduated in Audiovisual Communication, he is the typical one who entered the race wanting to be a film director until the nonsense was removed after 15 minutes.

