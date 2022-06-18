Clip of the new Chris Pratt series

While we’re still enjoying ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ in theaters, looking forward to the release of ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ and wondering if we’ll ever see the sequel to ‘Tomorrow’s War’, Chris Pratt still has things to to tell us. Like the ambitious science fiction film that he starred in with Yvonne Strahovski, his new home will be Amazon and with something that promises a lot of action, yes, this time less sci-fi.

‘The final list’ is an ambitious series that will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on July 1. As Chris Pratt himself assures in the exclusive video about it that you have at the head of this article, the project is close to what they call “Cinevision” since it has the level of production of a film but with eight hours to count, which gives plenty of time to explore more things. At another point in the video Chris Pratt even states that there is a chapter that will remember ‘Sicario’, another ‘Heat’ and even ‘Rambo’. The final ‘The Final List’ is based on a novel by Jack Carr and is directed by two veterans of the most frenetic television such as Fred Toye and MJ Bassett and none other than Antoine Fuqua, director of such classics as ‘Training Day’, ‘Tears of the sun’ or ‘The Lords of Brooklyn’.

Chris Pratt is James Reece, a member of the US Army Navy SEALs who is ambushed while on an undercover mission. When Reece returns to his family, he questions his confused memories of him amid feelings of guilt and, along with a former CIA partner (Taylor Kitsch), sets out to find out what really happened. As its protagonists tell us, the series navigates between the police, the action and the most conspiracy thriller.

Of course, it looks set to become one of the summer’s bombshells, just in time for when season 3 of ‘The Boys’ comes to an end, ‘The Final List’ seems to assure Amazon Prime Video subscribers of that intrigue and adrenaline that feels so good on summer nights.

