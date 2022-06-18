Claw, the new Adam Sandler, and all the movie premieres of the weekend

New movies hit theaters June 3. Claw , with Adam Sandler; the spanish Live is Life and many more.

success Top Gun: Maverick, with Tom Cruise, is the blockbuster you’re going to want to see

Interview María Castro: "Social networks are not meant to be a museum where everything shines"

The billboard of the cinemas is renewed 3 of June with movies like Claw, Live is Life, I can’t without you either All at once everywhere, among other. Here are all the premieres of the weekend.

LIVE IS LIFE (Adventures ‘Galician’ style)

Daniel of the Tower (the shadow of the lawSerie Unit) is responsible for an adventure film that can be understood almost as a ‘Goonies to the Spanish’. Set in the 1980s, the plot of this film recounts the adventures of a group of boys in Galicia during the night of San Juan. A film with a lot of rhythm that moves, amuses, creates tension and reflects topics such as cancer or bullying.

CLAW (Dramatic comedy with Adam Sandler)

Adam Sandler is the great star of a drama with touches of comedy in which, for many, the big surprise comes from Spain. In addition to Mara Bott, our country has an ‘unexpected’ actor in this film with a huge weight in the plot. Is about Juancho Hernngomezthe player from Madrid for the Utah Jazz who makes his big debut in a story of overcoming set in the world of basketball. The film can be seen in theaters before being available on Netflix.

FANTASIES OF A WRITER (French erotic high voltage drama)

Denis Podalyds and La Seydoux They are the two protagonists of a highly erotic drama (more thought than shown) in which a writer establishes a relationship with a lover that he subsequently transfers to his novels. The tape, which he directs Arnaud Desplechin, adapt the work deception by Philip Roth and raises countless reflections on life between constant sex dates.

ALL AT ONCE EVERYWHERE (Fantastic Adventures)

The multiverse gives a lot of play….and not just in the Marvel movies. In this surprising comedy, a woman (Michelle Yeoh) ends up becoming an interdimensional traveler without eating or drinking it. A crazy story that includes Jame Lee Curtis in his cast and that stands out for its action scenes.

MORE PREMIERES

Chus Gutierrez directs I CAN’T WITHOUT YOUa thriller in which a homosexual couple is affected by the arrival of a woman (the ‘missing’ sister of one of them) into their lives. THE GENTILES is a Spanish drama directed by Santi Amodeo that revolves around two teenagers and in which an almost taboo subject such as suicide is discussed.

The animation tape also arrives in theaters MARMADUKE; the documentary VILAS AND HIS DOUBLES; iran drama THE FORGIVENESS; McCURRY, THE SEARCH FOR COLORabout the famous National Geographic cover photographer with an Afghan girl, and the Portuguese film OTSOGA DIARIES.