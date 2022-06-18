Classic cinema in La 2: ‘Chinatown’, with Jack Nicholson

Chinatown accumulated a total of eleven Oscar nominations, winning only the award for Best Original Screenplay

Among those candidates were those of the leading couple of ChinatownJack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway, who would soon win the Oscar after their great performance in this film

Los Angeles, 1937. Detective JJ Gittes (Jack Nicholson), specializing in divorce, is visited by the wife of Hollis Mulwray (Darrell Zwerling), the head of the city’s Water Service, who suspects that her husband is cheating on her. At the same time, Gittes discovers that the farmers are accusing Mulwray of corruption for her refusal to build a dam that would alleviate the drought they are suffering. Shortly after, the scandal hits the press, but things get complicated when a woman shows up at Gittes’ office with a startling revelation.

And a year later, Jack Nicholson won the Oscar

Among the great filmography of Roman PolanskyOscar winner for Best Director for The pianist (2002), has a very prominent place Chinatowna feature film for which he was awarded the Golden Globe for his work as director of a film that won the Oscar in the category of Best Original Screenplay thanks to a text written by Robert Towne.

Jack Nicholsonwhich only one year after Chinatown would win his first Oscar for Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus (1975), led the cast of this film noir feature film along with Faye Dunawayalso Oscar-winning network (1977). For their respective leading roles, in a cast where Roman Polanski himself also participated as an actor, both were nominated for an Oscar that was not long in coming to their windows.

Chinatown. USA, 1974. Film noir. 131 minutes Director: Roman Polanski. Int.: Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston, Perry Lopez, Burt Young, John Hillerman, Darrel Zwerling, Roman Polanski, Diane Ladd, Richard Bakalyan.

Chinatown (1975), with Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway

