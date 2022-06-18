Chris Pratt promises Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was fired over offensive tweets and was rehired some time later. This false expulsion allowed the filmmaker to work with DC on The Suicide Squad, but also caused a considerable delay in the shooting of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. Now, the third installment of the trilogy is finally underway, and one of its protagonists has promised that it will meet our expectations.

Chris Pratt celebrates the start of filming on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Chris Pratt has shared on his Instagram an image of the first day of filming, explaining the sensations that working on the new installment of Guardians has caused him. The actor has pointed out that filming could not have started in a better way, and that it will be worth having waited so long to see the film.

“Day 1 on set. Honestly, it couldn’t have started better. We started the shoot with a delicate, emotional, funny, wild and complicated scene and we all ended up dead. Very grateful to have been called upon by my friend and brother, the mad genius James Gunn. Oh my God, I promise you… the wait will be worth it.”

Although the Guardians saga has spent a lot of time in limbo, Pratt has not been short of work. The actor starred in the Amazon Original Movie Tomorrow’s War, and will also voice Super Mario and Garfield the cat in two animated movies that are in development.