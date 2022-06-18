Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why He Was Disappointed With ‘Thor: The Dark World’

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth has admitted in an interview that he was disappointed with his performance in the second film in the franchise.,’Thor: the dark world’. As he tells Vanity Fair, “he wasn’t thrilled with what he had done in Thor 2.” He actually explains that “I was a little disappointed with what I had done, I didn’t think I had grown the character in any way. I didn’t think that she had shown the audience something unexpected and different.”

Nevertheless, in 2017 came ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, and Hemsworth recovered the illusion offering an interpretation that satisfied him more. “When Ragnarok came on, out of my own frustration at what I’d done, and this isn’t about any other director or anybody, this was my own performance, I really wanted to break the mold,” he says.

“I’m really bored of Thor”

This new installment of the saga was a turning point between the actor and the character as a result of a conversation between Chris and the director of the film in which the Australian even told him that he was bored with Thor, to which Taika Waititi replied that he did too. From there, both worked to give the superhero a new entity in this installment of Thor. “We wanted him to be a little more unpredictable, we wanted him to be in a different set of circumstances than he’s been in before,” says Chris.

Now, Hemsworth is awaiting the premiere of the fourth film, 'Thor: Love and Thunder', whose release date is set for next July 8.