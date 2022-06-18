Chris Hemsworth in “Spiderhead” and other unmissable premieres of June

Another perfect autumn weekend arrives to marathon all the premieres that Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus offer us during the month of June.

SPIDERHEAD /NETFLIX

In a state-of-the-art prison run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically placed device that administers doses of emotion-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences.

There are no bars or cells or orange suits in this jail. Volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they are not. Sometimes they are better versions. Do you need to cheer up? There is a drug for that. Not in the mood to talk? There is also one for that.

THE SUMMER I FELL IN LOVE /PRIME VIDEO

The story follows 16-year-old Isabel ‘Belly’ Conklin as she spends her summers in the fictional seaside town of Cousins ​​Beach with her mother, older brother, and mom’s childhood best friend and their sons, Conrad and Jeremiah.

As the summer wears on, Belly finds herself embroiled in a love triangle with the brothers. Will the protagonist of the series make the same decisions as in the book?

NEIGHBORHOOD WARS – SEASON 2 /NETFLIX

War of neighbors 2 is another of Netflix’s premieres in June.

After the unexpected death of Genaro and Leonor, the López move to their old neighborhood. What they did not count on is that, due to a millionaire fraud that has left the Espinoza de los Montero in ruin, their archenemies would end up being, once again, their neighbors!

JERRY & MARGE GO LARGE / PARAMOUNT+

Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening team up to star in this story based on true events. Jerry Selbee finds a bug in the Massachusetts lottery and uses it to become a millionaire. With that money, he does what he can to save the town they live in.

FATHER OF THE BRIDE / HBO MAX

Billy and Ingrid have been married for a long time and are surprised when their oldest daughter, Sofia, returns to Miami for a visit. But the surprises continue when she introduces them to her new boyfriend, Adan, and tells them that they are thinking of moving to Mexico.

New version of ‘The Father of the Bride’ (1991) now starring a Latino family living in the United States.